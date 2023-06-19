Dubai, UAE: Pine Labs’ Qwikcilver, a leading provider of end-to-end gift card and stored value solutions, has partnered with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates to enable seamless issuance of refund and compensation vouchers through Qwikcilver’s Asset Manager solution.



This solution has been integrated with Etihad Airways’ online and offline systems, allowing for efficient, automated, and instant issuance of refund and compensation vouchers to customers. The integration will ensure that customers of Etihad Airways receive their vouchers in a timely manner, which will improve customer experience and customer retention. Qwikcilver has migrated the existing vouchers to this platform to ensure a seamless usage experience for all the customers of the airline irrespective of when they received the vouchers.



Commenting on the partnership, Tristan Thomas, Director Digital Commercial & Customer at Etihad Airways said, “Our partnership with Qwikcilver demonstrates Etihad Airways’ commitment to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring a seamless travel experience for our customers. We thank the Qwikcilver team for this timely deployment of their Asset Manager solution.”



“We are thrilled to partner with Etihad Airways, a renowned global airline, to help enhance their customer experience. Our asset manager solution enables efficient and automated issuance of refund and compensation vouchers. We are confident this will help to reduce operational costs and improve customer retention. We look forward to a successful partnership with Etihad Airways,” said B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs.



Asset Manager by Qwikcilver is a bespoke, modern solution and is completely SaaS-based.



Offering a holistic, digital, real-time, multi-currency, multi-lingual, future-ready and versatile platform, it enables airlines to manage their various passenger-centric requirements. Asset Manager is constantly evolving to incorporate unique passenger friendly concepts like, among others, the ‘wallet’ and ‘flight pass’ that aim to allow passengers to manage their travel bookings effortlessly. Through the integration with Amadeus channels, Asset Manager aims to allow airlines to benefit quickly from various features in a seamless manner.

About Pine Labs:

Pine Labs is a leading merchant commerce omnichannel platform operating across India and Southeast Asia. Pine Labs’ tech-first approach to digital payments and focus on simplification at the front end aims to help many businesses embrace fintech products at scale.

In digital payments, our online payments cloud-based software Plural represents a one-stop payments destination across channels. Plural is designed to deliver secure and frictionless online payment experiences to the end user, powered by an advanced tech stack that can augment an existing online business or build an all-new e-commerce payment setup from the ground up.



Our Issuing business is powered by Qwikcilver – Qwikcilver offers a cutting-edge, full-stack, end-to-end technology service solution in the Pre-paid Transaction Management, Gift Cards, and Sales/ Distribution Space, with a strong presence in multiple countries and live service engagements with leading brands and major customers from the Retail, Hospitality and Airline Industries, across the following geographical regions; South Asia - India, South East Asia and the Far East - Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Middle East and Africa - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, South Africa, Europe - Luxembourg and Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii in the United States of America, at the present moment.



In consumer app, Fave is a fintech platform for the next generation of consumers, providing smart payments and savings, while empowering merchants with a loyalty solution to grow and engage with their customers in a whole new way.



Incorporated in Singapore, the key investors of Pine Labs include Sequoia India, Actis Capital, Temasek, PayPal and Mastercard. To know more, please visit www.pinelabs.com.

