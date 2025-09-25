Only direct air link between Asia and Palma de Mallorca

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Etihad Airways is bringing Mediterranean flair to its network this summer with the launch of seasonal flights to Palma de Mallorca, one of Europe’s most iconic island escapes and gateway to Ibiza and Balearic Islands.

The Balearic hotspot becomes the 29th new destination announced by Etihad and marks the only direct connection between Asia and Palma de Mallorca, opening a new gateway to Ibiza and the wider Balearic Islands.

From 12 June until mid-September 2026, Etihad will operate three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Palma de Mallorca, giving travellers the perfect gateway to golden beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant Spanish culture.

Flights will be operated by Etihad’s new Airbus A321LR, redefining single-aisle travel with the luxury of a widebody experience. Guests in First can retreat to private suites with closing doors, complete with fine dining and elevated comfort. Business offers fully lie-flat beds in an exclusive 1-1 herringbone layout, while Economy provides a spacious, quiet cabin with modern seats, generous legroom and personal entertainment at every seat.

“Palma de Mallorca is the perfect addition to our summer schedule,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “From marinas and lively nightlife to secluded coves and historic towns, Mallorca has something for every traveller. We can’t wait to connect our guests from Abu Dhabi and across our network to this Balearic gem – the ultimate summer escape aboard our new A321LR.”

The capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands, Palma blends cosmopolitan style with Mediterranean charm. Explore the Gothic grandeur of La Seu Cathedral, wander through the winding streets of the old town, or relax in one of the island’s many luxury resorts. From tapas in hidden plazas to sailing along the turquoise coast, Mallorca is a destination where sun, sea and style meet.

Tickets are available now at etihad.com or via the mobile app.

Palma Flight schedule from 12 June 2026

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft EY115 Abu Dhabi 2:55 Palma 8:15 Tue, Fri, Sun A321LR EY116 Palma 10:30 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Tue, Fri, Sun A321LR

