PHOTO
- Travel between September and December 2025
- New routes include Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is launching its New Destination Sale, offering travellers across the UAE and GCC special deals running till 28 August. The campaign offers savings of up to 30% on flights to six captivating destinations recently added to the airline's expanding network.
The sale features specially selected routes to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa, giving guests the perfect opportunity to explore new corners of the world with Etihad's signature hospitality. All discounted fares are available for travel between 1 September and 31 December 2025, covering both the autumn season and year-end holiday period.
The sale is available on etihad.com and all booking channels till 28 August.
The promotion caters to diverse travel preferences, whether planning a cultural expedition through Tunisia's historic medinas, an adventure in Ethiopia's stunning landscapes, or a culinary journey through Thailand's vibrant food scene. Hong Kong's dynamic cityscape and Cambodia's archaeological wonders round out the selection.
The sale reflects Etihad's commitment to connecting the UAE and GCC region with compelling destinations worldwide. The airline announced 27 new routes as part of its ambitious expansion plan, bringing its total network to over 100 destinations.
Travellers interested in these limited-time offers can visit etihad.com or contact their preferred travel agent to secure bookings before the promotion ends on 28 August.
Economy Class Fares
|
Origin
|
Destination
|
Economy return fare starting from
|
Currency
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Kazan
|
1,465
|
AED
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Addis Ababa
|
1,465
|
AED
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Chiang Mai
|
1,835
|
AED
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Hong Kong
|
1,995
|
AED
|
Riyadh
|
Addis Ababa
|
1,028
|
SAR
|
Riyadh
|
Krabi
|
1,466
|
SAR
|
Riyadh
|
Phnom Penh
|
1,871
|
SAR
|
Riyadh
|
Hong Kong
|
2,344
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Addis Ababa
|
1,118
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Krabi
|
1,583
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Phnom Penh
|
1,871
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Hong Kong
|
2,531
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Addis Ababa
|
1,280
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Krabi
|
1,736
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Phnom Penh
|
1,871
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Hong Kong
|
2,344
|
SAR
|
Kuwait
|
Tunis
|
110
|
KWD
|
Kuwait
|
Addis Ababa
|
113
|
KWD
|
Kuwait
|
Phnom Penh
|
152
|
KWD
|
Kuwait
|
Hong Kong
|
191
|
KWD
|
Bahrain
|
Addis Ababa
|
149
|
BHD
|
Bahrain
|
Krabi
|
151
|
BHD
|
Bahrain
|
Phnom Penh
|
188
|
BHD
|
Bahrain
|
Hong Kong
|
235
|
BHD
|
Doha
|
Addis Ababa
|
1,453
|
QAR
|
Doha
|
Krabi
|
1,693
|
QAR
|
Doha
|
Phnom Penh
|
1,817
|
QAR
|
Doha
|
Hong Kong
|
2,276
|
QAR
|
Muscat
|
Addis Ababa
|
153
|
OMR
|
Muscat
|
Krabi
|
165
|
OMR
|
Muscat
|
Phnom Penh
|
191
|
OMR
|
Muscat
|
Hong Kong
|
238
|
OMR
Business Class Fares
|
Origin
|
Destination
|
Return fare
(local currencies)
|
Currency
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Kazan
|
6,995
|
AED
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Addis Ababa
|
4,995
|
AED
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Chiang Mai
|
6,995
|
AED
|
Abu Dhabi
|
Hong Kong
|
8,995
|
AED
|
Riyadh
|
Addis Ababa
|
4,121
|
SAR
|
Riyadh
|
Krabi
|
4,777
|
SAR
|
Riyadh
|
Phnom Penh
|
4,871
|
SAR
|
Riyadh
|
Hong Kong
|
7,496
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Addis Ababa
|
4,121
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Krabi
|
4,567
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Phnom Penh
|
4,871
|
SAR
|
Jeddah
|
Hong Kong
|
7,496
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Addis Ababa
|
4,121
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Krabi
|
3,503
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Phnom Penh
|
4,871
|
SAR
|
Dammam
|
Hong Kong
|
9,371
|
SAR
|
Kuwait
|
Tunis
|
355
|
KWD
|
Kuwait
|
Addis Ababa
|
335
|
KWD
|
Kuwait
|
Phnom Penh
|
396
|
KWD
|
Kuwait
|
Hong Kong
|
610
|
KWD
|
Bahrain
|
Addis Ababa
|
413
|
BHD
|
Bahrain
|
Krabi
|
388
|
BHD
|
Bahrain
|
Phnom Penh
|
488
|
BHD
|
Bahrain
|
Hong Kong
|
752
|
BHD
|
Doha
|
Addis Ababa
|
3,747
|
QAR
|
Doha
|
Krabi
|
4,030
|
QAR
|
Doha
|
Phnom Penh
|
4,730
|
QAR
|
Doha
|
Hong Kong
|
7,279
|
QAR
|
Muscat
|
Addis Ababa
|
421
|
OMR
|
Muscat
|
Krabi
|
412
|
OMR
|
Muscat
|
Phnom Penh
|
498
|
OMR
|
Muscat
|
Hong Kong
|
767
|
OMR
* All fares include taxes and fees. Travel period: 1 September - 31 December 2025. Minimum stay 2 days, maximum stay 3 months. Terms and conditions apply.
For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae
About Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.