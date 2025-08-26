Travel between September and December 2025

New routes include Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is launching its New Destination Sale, offering travellers across the UAE and GCC special deals running till 28 August. The campaign offers savings of up to 30% on flights to six captivating destinations recently added to the airline's expanding network.

The sale features specially selected routes to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa, giving guests the perfect opportunity to explore new corners of the world with Etihad's signature hospitality. All discounted fares are available for travel between 1 September and 31 December 2025, covering both the autumn season and year-end holiday period.

The sale is available on etihad.com and all booking channels till 28 August.

The promotion caters to diverse travel preferences, whether planning a cultural expedition through Tunisia's historic medinas, an adventure in Ethiopia's stunning landscapes, or a culinary journey through Thailand's vibrant food scene. Hong Kong's dynamic cityscape and Cambodia's archaeological wonders round out the selection.

The sale reflects Etihad's commitment to connecting the UAE and GCC region with compelling destinations worldwide. The airline announced 27 new routes as part of its ambitious expansion plan, bringing its total network to over 100 destinations.

Travellers interested in these limited-time offers can visit etihad.com or contact their preferred travel agent to secure bookings before the promotion ends on 28 August.

Economy Class Fares

Origin Destination Economy return fare starting from Currency Abu Dhabi Kazan 1,465 AED Abu Dhabi Addis Ababa 1,465 AED Abu Dhabi Chiang Mai 1,835 AED Abu Dhabi Hong Kong 1,995 AED Riyadh Addis Ababa 1,028 SAR Riyadh Krabi 1,466 SAR Riyadh Phnom Penh 1,871 SAR Riyadh Hong Kong 2,344 SAR Jeddah Addis Ababa 1,118 SAR Jeddah Krabi 1,583 SAR Jeddah Phnom Penh 1,871 SAR Jeddah Hong Kong 2,531 SAR Dammam Addis Ababa 1,280 SAR Dammam Krabi 1,736 SAR Dammam Phnom Penh 1,871 SAR Dammam Hong Kong 2,344 SAR Kuwait Tunis 110 KWD Kuwait Addis Ababa 113 KWD Kuwait Phnom Penh 152 KWD Kuwait Hong Kong 191 KWD Bahrain Addis Ababa 149 BHD Bahrain Krabi 151 BHD Bahrain Phnom Penh 188 BHD Bahrain Hong Kong 235 BHD Doha Addis Ababa 1,453 QAR Doha Krabi 1,693 QAR Doha Phnom Penh 1,817 QAR Doha Hong Kong 2,276 QAR Muscat Addis Ababa 153 OMR Muscat Krabi 165 OMR Muscat Phnom Penh 191 OMR Muscat Hong Kong 238 OMR

Business Class Fares

Origin Destination Return fare

starting from (local currencies) Currency Abu Dhabi Kazan 6,995 AED Abu Dhabi Addis Ababa 4,995 AED Abu Dhabi Chiang Mai 6,995 AED Abu Dhabi Hong Kong 8,995 AED Riyadh Addis Ababa 4,121 SAR Riyadh Krabi 4,777 SAR Riyadh Phnom Penh 4,871 SAR Riyadh Hong Kong 7,496 SAR Jeddah Addis Ababa 4,121 SAR Jeddah Krabi 4,567 SAR Jeddah Phnom Penh 4,871 SAR Jeddah Hong Kong 7,496 SAR Dammam Addis Ababa 4,121 SAR Dammam Krabi 3,503 SAR Dammam Phnom Penh 4,871 SAR Dammam Hong Kong 9,371 SAR Kuwait Tunis 355 KWD Kuwait Addis Ababa 335 KWD Kuwait Phnom Penh 396 KWD Kuwait Hong Kong 610 KWD Bahrain Addis Ababa 413 BHD Bahrain Krabi 388 BHD Bahrain Phnom Penh 488 BHD Bahrain Hong Kong 752 BHD Doha Addis Ababa 3,747 QAR Doha Krabi 4,030 QAR Doha Phnom Penh 4,730 QAR Doha Hong Kong 7,279 QAR Muscat Addis Ababa 421 OMR Muscat Krabi 412 OMR Muscat Phnom Penh 498 OMR Muscat Hong Kong 767 OMR

* All fares include taxes and fees. Travel period: 1 September - 31 December 2025. Minimum stay 2 days, maximum stay 3 months. Terms and conditions apply.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.