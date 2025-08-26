  • Travel between September and December 2025
  • New routes  include Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways is launching its New Destination Sale, offering travellers across the UAE and GCC special deals running till 28 August. The campaign offers savings of up to 30% on flights to six captivating destinations recently added to the airline's expanding network.

The sale features specially selected routes to Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis and Addis Ababa, giving guests the perfect opportunity to explore new corners of the world with Etihad's signature hospitality. All discounted fares are available for travel between 1 September and 31 December 2025, covering both the autumn season and year-end holiday period.

The sale is available on etihad.com and all booking channels till 28 August.

The promotion caters to diverse travel preferences, whether planning a cultural expedition through Tunisia's historic medinas, an adventure in Ethiopia's stunning landscapes, or a culinary journey through Thailand's vibrant food scene. Hong Kong's dynamic cityscape and Cambodia's archaeological wonders round out the selection.

The sale reflects Etihad's commitment to connecting the UAE and GCC region with compelling destinations worldwide. The airline announced 27 new routes as part of its ambitious expansion plan, bringing its total network to over 100 destinations.

Travellers interested in these limited-time offers can visit etihad.com or contact their preferred travel agent to secure bookings before the promotion ends on 28 August.

Economy Class Fares

Origin

Destination

Economy return fare starting from

Currency

Abu Dhabi

Kazan

1,465

AED

Abu Dhabi

Addis Ababa

1,465

AED

Abu Dhabi

Chiang Mai

1,835

AED

Abu Dhabi

Hong Kong

1,995

AED

Riyadh

Addis Ababa

1,028

SAR

Riyadh

Krabi

1,466

SAR

Riyadh

Phnom Penh

1,871

SAR

Riyadh

Hong Kong

2,344

SAR

Jeddah

Addis Ababa

1,118

SAR

Jeddah

Krabi

1,583

SAR

Jeddah

Phnom Penh

1,871

SAR

Jeddah

Hong Kong

2,531

SAR

Dammam

Addis Ababa

1,280

SAR

Dammam

Krabi

1,736

SAR

Dammam

Phnom Penh

1,871

SAR

Dammam

Hong Kong

2,344

SAR

Kuwait

Tunis

110

KWD

Kuwait

Addis Ababa

113

KWD

Kuwait

Phnom Penh

152

KWD

Kuwait

Hong Kong

191

KWD

Bahrain

Addis Ababa

149

BHD

Bahrain

Krabi

151

BHD

Bahrain

Phnom Penh

188

BHD

Bahrain

Hong Kong

235

BHD

Doha

Addis Ababa

1,453

QAR

Doha

Krabi

1,693

QAR

Doha

Phnom Penh

1,817

QAR

Doha

Hong Kong

2,276

QAR

Muscat

Addis Ababa

153

OMR

Muscat

Krabi

165

OMR

Muscat

Phnom Penh

191

OMR

Muscat

Hong Kong

238

OMR

Business Class Fares

Origin

Destination

Return fare
 starting from

(local currencies)

Currency

Abu Dhabi

Kazan

6,995

AED

Abu Dhabi

Addis Ababa

4,995

AED

Abu Dhabi

Chiang Mai

6,995

AED

Abu Dhabi

Hong Kong

8,995

AED

Riyadh

Addis Ababa

4,121

SAR

Riyadh

Krabi

4,777

SAR

Riyadh

Phnom Penh

4,871

SAR

Riyadh

Hong Kong

7,496

SAR

Jeddah

Addis Ababa

4,121

SAR

Jeddah

Krabi

4,567

SAR

Jeddah

Phnom Penh

4,871

SAR

Jeddah

Hong Kong

7,496

SAR

Dammam

Addis Ababa

4,121

SAR

Dammam

Krabi

3,503

SAR

Dammam

Phnom Penh

4,871

SAR

Dammam

Hong Kong

9,371

SAR

Kuwait

Tunis

355

KWD

Kuwait

Addis Ababa

335

KWD

Kuwait

Phnom Penh

396

KWD

Kuwait

Hong Kong

610

KWD

Bahrain

Addis Ababa

413

BHD

Bahrain

Krabi

388

BHD

Bahrain

Phnom Penh

488

BHD

Bahrain

Hong Kong

752

BHD

Doha

Addis Ababa

3,747

QAR

Doha

Krabi

4,030

QAR

Doha

Phnom Penh

4,730

QAR

Doha

Hong Kong

7,279

QAR

Muscat

Addis Ababa

421

OMR

Muscat

Krabi

412

OMR

Muscat

Phnom Penh

498

OMR

Muscat

Hong Kong

767

OMR

* All fares include taxes and fees. Travel period: 1 September - 31 December 2025. Minimum stay 2 days, maximum stay 3 months. Terms and conditions apply.

For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.