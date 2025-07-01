Partnership allows members of both loyalty programmes to earn and redeem miles across either carrier.

Etihad will launch flights to Hanoi as a new destination from 2 November 2025.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier of Vietnam, have signed a frequent flyer partnership agreement to allow loyalty members of either airline to earn and redeem miles across both networks from 1 July 2025.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said, “We are pleased to offer our members even more ways to earn and redeem their Etihad Guest miles, rewarding guests for every extraordinary travel experience. Complimenting Etihad’s launch of flights to Hanoi from November this year, this partnership gives our members access to Vietnam Airlines’ impressive global network, offering members more destinations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and domestic Vietnam. We look forward to welcoming Lotusmiles members onboard Etihad soon, to experience our signature Emirati hospitality and earn and redeem their miles with us, one adventure at a time.”

Nguyen Sy Thanh, Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Director, also commented, “We are delighted to partner with Etihad Airways. This collaboration will offer Lotusmiles members greater opportunities to earn and redeem miles across an extensive global network, including destinations in North America and the Middle East. It also ensures a seamless and rewarding travel experience, delivered with world-class service from both airlines. This marks an important milestone in our journey to enhance customer value and reinforce our continued commitment to provide memorable travel experiences. Beyond that, the partnership reflects our dedication to delivering the image of Vietnam and its rich cultural identity closer to the world.”

This partnership is a demonstration of the commitment established by both carriers signing a Memorandum of Understanding in October last year and reflects the initial phase of expanded cooperation. The MoU was designed to strengthen ties between the airlines and formalised a commitment to explore further collaboration for both Etihad and Vietnam Airlines’ customers.

Etihad will begin flights to Hanoi in November as one of 16 new destinations the airline is launching this year. The inaugural will create a new bridge between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates and offer more value to loyalty members of both airlines.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines, a member of Skyteam Alliance, is the flag carrier of Vietnam, operates 106 routes, serving 22 domestic and 36 international destinations across 20 countries. Vietnam Airlines boasts one of the youngest and most modern fleets in Asia, highlighted by their Boeing 787-9 and -10 Dreamliners, Airbus A350-900 XWBs and Airbus A320, A321neos. The carrier is recognized as one of the region’s leading airlines— earning it international acclaim as validated by numerous prestigious awards including Top 25 World’s Safest Airlines for 2025, Top 20 World’s Best Airlines for 2025, World's Best Value Premium Economy, Top 20 World’s Best Airline by Airline Ratings (2023), Global 5 Star Airline 2023, Major 5 Star Airline 2024 by APEX; Skytrax’s 4 Star Airline for many years.

