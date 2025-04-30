Programme combines digital efficiency with personalised service

Initiative reflects Etihad's commitment to corporate partnerships

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- Etihad Airways today announced the launch of a new corporate travel programme designed to enhance the business travel experience. The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market 2025, marking a significant advancement in the airline's corporate travel offerings.

The programme introduces an innovative digital platform that simplifies corporate travel management while providing customised benefits based on each organisation's specific requirements. Features include a comprehensive travel management portal, streamlined booking processes, and dedicated support options.

"Today's business environment demands travel solutions that are both efficient and adaptable," said Javier Alija, Vice President Global Sales & Distribution at Etihad Airways. "This new programme demonstrates our commitment to supporting our corporate partners with solutions that meet their evolving needs."

The programme offers businesses a range of benefits that expand with their travel volume, including special corporate rates, priority services, and enhanced booking flexibility. For larger organisations, the programme includes additional features such as dedicated account management and customised travel solutions.

"Our focus has been on creating a programme that delivers real value to businesses of all sizes," Javier Alija added. "Whether it's a growing enterprise or an established multinational, we've designed our offerings to support their success."

The digital platform enables businesses to manage their travel programmes efficiently, with features including performance tracking, automated reporting, and simplified expense management. Companies can access their personalised benefits package through a dedicated corporate portal.

