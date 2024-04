Boston is now the airline's fourth destination in the United States, joining Chicago, New York and Washington, along with services to Toronto in Canada

New route to Boston Logan International Airport offers business and leisure travellers gateway connections across the Middle East and India

ABU DHABI, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, touched down for the first time in Boston on Sunday, marking the launch of regular services between Abu Dhabi and the US city, strengthening ties and enriching travel options for passengers.

The inaugural flight, EY147, was celebrated at Abu Dhabi Airport before take-off, and on arrival in Massachusetts, Etihad’s captains waved UAE and US flags from the cockpit to celebrate the start of the carrier’s fourth non-stop service to America.

The new service operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using a state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats. With 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy boasting entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity, passengers can expect a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience, complemented by world-class service and hospitality.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate flights to Boston, further extending our reach across the United States and enhancing connectivity for travellers," said Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves.

"This new route not only brings the allure of Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the American Northeast but also signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences and fostering global connections.

“The new route is timed to offer convenient links to our growing network for corporate business travellers and leisure guests connecting to destinations across the Middle East and our 11 routes across India.”

“Massport is pleased to welcome Etihad Airways to Boston Logan International Airport with their new flight to Abu Dhabi,” said Massport Interim CEO and Aviation Director Ed Freni. “This route provides a key connection between Boston and the UAE, and New Englanders now have even more options when planning a trip to the Middle East and beyond.”

As one of America's most culturally diverse and dynamic cities, Boston offers a tapestry of historical landmarks, culinary delights, and vibrant neighborhoods, enticing visitors from Abu Dhabi to immerse themselves in its rich heritage and warm hospitality.

Boston joins Chicago, New York, and Washington as Etihad's fourth destination in the United States, complementing existing services and reinforcing the airline's dedication to facilitating seamless travel experiences. Additionally, flights to Toronto in Canada further expand Etihad's North American footprint, providing passengers with enhanced accessibility and convenience.

Etihad's partnership with JetBlue ensures convenient connections to numerous cities throughout North America, unlocking endless possibilities for exploration across the continent.

The launch of the Boston route signifies more than just a new travel option; it symbolizes the deep cultural and educational ties between Abu Dhabi and Boston. Emiratis, past and present, hold Boston dear to their hearts, with many having studied in its prestigious universities. Moreover, significant investments in healthcare and education sectors have fostered enduring collaborations, driving progress and innovation in both regions.

Flight schedule – all times local.

Departure airport Arrival airport Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency Aircraft AUH BOS 3:10 8:50 Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 787-9 BOS AUH 16:00 12:05 +1 Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday 787-9

Transfer time between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Dubai approximately 60 minutes.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae