Five aircraft delivered throughout July including two B787s, an A350, an A321LR and an A320ceo

Fleet expansion supports ambitious network growth and passenger targets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways achieved a significant milestone in its fleet expansion programme with July 2025 becoming the busiest month for aircraft deliveries in the airline's 22-year history. Throughout July, Etihad took delivery of five aircraft including its inaugural A321LR, two Boeing 787 Dreamliners, one Airbus A350-1000, and one Airbus A320ceo.

This record-breaking month demonstrates the airline's commitment to rapid growth as it works towards its target to carry 38 million passengers annually by 2030. The five aircraft will significantly enhance Etihad's capacity across its expanding global network.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "July has been a remarkable month for Etihad Airways. Taking delivery of five aircraft is our most intensive delivery programme to date and showcases our ambitious growth trajectory. These aircraft will enable us to serve more destinations, offer increased frequencies, and deliver the exceptional experiences our guests expect across our network."

The delivery programme reflects Etihad's strategic approach to fleet modernisation, with each aircraft type serving specific network requirements. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner will support long-haul operations to destinations across Asia, Australia, and North America, while the Airbus A350-1000 will enhance capacity on high-demand routes.

A particular highlight of July's deliveries was Etihad's first Airbus A321LR, which represents a significant milestone as the airline's inaugural aircraft of this type. Etihad defines luxury again with a revolutionary cabin configuration to Etihad's narrowbody operations, featuring dedicated First Suites alongside lie-flat Business seats, a first for narrowbody aircraft in the region, and enhanced Economy seating with seatback entertainment - bringing premium in-flight experiences to medium and short-haul routes. The deliveries bring Etihad's total fleet to 106 aircraft. The airline operates one of the world's youngest fleets, with an average aircraft age of 8.7 years, supporting operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experience.

The aircraft deliveries support Etihad's recently announced network expansion, which includes 27 new destinations and increased frequencies across existing routes. The airline has experienced remarkable growth, carrying more than 20 million passengers in the last 12 months for the first time in its history, doubling passenger numbers from 2022 levels.

Etihad's fleet expansion programme continues beyond July, with 20 additional aircraft per annum expected for delivery throughout 2025 and 2026.

By expanding its fleet and network, Etihad Airways is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global aviation hub and offering unparalleled travel experiences to millions of passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit etihad.com

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

