Programme on track to reach target of 75,000 stopover visitors in 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) are celebrating the exceptional growth of their Abu Dhabi Stopover programme. The relaunch of the initiative has exceeded expectations, significantly boosting Abu Dhabi's tourism sector.

The Abu Dhabi Stopover programme, exclusive to Etihad Airways, has seen remarkable growth since its inception. The programme welcomed 24,000 international visitors in the first half of 2024, compared to 7,000 in the latter half of 2023 - an extraordinary increase of 242%. This strong performance, coupled with growing demand and increased bookings for the second half of the year, puts the initiative on track to achieve its ambitious target of 75,000 international stopover visitors in 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "The growth of our Abu Dhabi Stopover programme has far exceeded our projections. We've seen international visitors more than triple in just six months. This success not only showcases Abu Dhabi's appeal as a destination but also demonstrates the programme's effectiveness in encouraging travellers to experience the emirate's wonders."

Travellers are embracing the opportunity to discover Abu Dhabi, with an average stay of two nights. The programme has particularly resonated with travellers from key markets including England, USA, Australia, EU countries, and India.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The Abu Dhabi Stopover programme exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in driving tourism growth. This innovative initiative is clearly resonating with international travellers, offering them a compelling reason to explore our emirate. The programme's success reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a must-visit destination and encourages travellers to plan longer stays in the future."

The programme's popularity has been further bolstered by enhancements to the booking process. A new, user-friendly landing page on etihad.com has driven a 43% increase in web traffic from potential visitors seeking information about Abu Dhabi.

Travellers booking flights with Etihad can easily add a stopover and select a complimentary hotel stay for one or two nights from a range of premier hotels across the city. This seamless process allows travellers to turn their transit into an enriching Abu Dhabi experience, exploring the emirate's world-class hotels, stunning beaches, vibrant dining scene, and exhilarating entertainment.

Building on this success, Etihad Airways and DCT Abu Dhabi are exploring ways to further enhance the programme, aiming to provide even more value and unique experiences for visitors.

Etihad connects 80 worldwide destinations through its home at the state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport. Located conveniently at the edge of the city, the airport makes it easy for stopover visitors to explore Abu Dhabi before seamlessly connecting to their onward destinations.

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Stopover programme and to book your next adventure, visit etihad.com.

