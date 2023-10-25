Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) unveiled in its latest report that the "ETHRAA" Emiratization program has secured job placements for 1,100 up-and-coming financial sector professionals in the UAE's leading financial institutions over the past nine months.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Central Bank of the UAE, the ETHRAA program focuses on the financial and banking sector. The EIF, as the program's chief executor, designs and carries out plans that span various training programs, meeting the evolving labor market needs and ensuring future-ready recruitment in the finance and banking sectors. A pivotal part of this approach is to nurture and upscale the skills of existing Emirati professionals.

His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Institute of Finance stated: "The ETHRAA program comes in response to the directives of our leadership to accelerate the realization of Emiratization objectives, particularly in the financial sector. The ETHRAA career fairs serve as a platform to connect Emirati talents with available job opportunities in the financial institutions operating in the country, preparing them to lead the financial and banking sector and contribute to the UAE's future-building journey." He added, "We will continue our efforts to support the Emiratization agenda in the financial sector, which is a fundamental pillar for the country's sustainable economic development."

Since its inaugural career fair in May 2023, the ETHRAA program has witnessed impressive participation. The first fair, which spanned two weeks at EIF's Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses, attracted 50 financial entities and resulted in over 800 job placements. In the subsequent fair held in Dubai, 44 financial entities participated, leading to 470 job placements. The third career fair took place in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Sharjah Government Directorate of Human Resources, the "Nafis" program, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This fair maintained the momentum with 70 entities participating, and after conducting more than 2,000 job interviews with banks and insurance companies, 982 candidates were selected.

By 2026, ETHRAA aims to have facilitated 5,000 job placements for Emiratis in the financial sector, with a vision to achieve a 45% Emiratization rate in the banking sector. This aligns with the UAE government's broader strategy of activating national participation in the economy and steering its future trajectory.

