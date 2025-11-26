Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As the UAE’s business landscape continues to evolve into one of the world’s most experience-driven markets, companies are increasingly seeking smarter ways to manage the cost, quality, and consistency of client-facing luxury services. Addressing this emerging need, Esqyre, the UAE’s first tech-driven platform for curated luxury access, has launched a new corporate platform that brings enterprise-level visibility and control to premium mobility and hospitality management.

Developed in collaboration with leading firms across hospitality, real estate, and finance, the platform bridges the gap between luxury experience and operational accountability. It enables companies to book, track, and manage executive and client journeys in real time, while centralising approvals, budgeting, and invoicing within a single, data-driven interface.

Since its soft launch earlier this year, the platform has already onboarded an initial cohort of corporate clients across key sectors, underscoring the market’s growing appetite for integrated, tech-enabled solutions that elevate client experience without compromising control.

“Corporate hospitality in the UAE has become an extension of brand identity, it’s no longer just logistics, it’s reputation. What businesses have lacked is visibility. With our corporate platform, we’ve operationalised luxury itself, giving companies a way to deliver premium experiences while maintaining financial and operational precision,” said Mahmoud Abusway, Founder and CEO of Esqyre.

The platform replaces fragmented vendor management and manual expense reporting with an automated system that consolidates all bookings and costs into a single monthly invoice. Built specifically for the premium segment, Esqyre’s managed fleet and chauffeur partners are curated and verified, ensuring consistency, reliability, and discretion at every step. Finance teams can access real-time dashboards to track usage, monitor budgets, and analyse mobility data, turning what was once an administrative burden into actionable business insight.

Designed for industries where relationships drive results, the platform is already being adopted by five-star hotels overseeing VIP transfers, real-estate developers arranging private viewings, financial institutions hosting global investors, and professional services firms managing high-level client movement. Each interaction reflects the same hallmark standards that define Esqyre’s consumer platform, refinement, reliability, and trust.

Abusway added: “The UAE is leading the convergence of luxury and technology. Our corporate suite is a step towards operationalising that vision, giving businesses the ability to deliver elevated experiences backed by structure, transparency, and data-driven control.”

Looking ahead, Esqyre plans to expand the platform’s capabilities with AI-powered analytics, a corporate loyalty programme, and the integration of future modules for private jets, yachts, and villa stays, offering businesses a single gateway to manage every facet of luxury mobility and hospitality.

Founded in the UAE, Esqyre is the region’s first tech-driven lifestyle aggregator offering seamless, curated access to luxury experiences, from self-drive cars and chauffeur bookings to private jets, yachts, and villa stays. Built for modern luxury seekers, the platform combines digital ease with elite curation, delivering trusted, verified services through an elegant, user-friendly interface. Esqyre is redefining what it means to live, and move, well in the UAE.

