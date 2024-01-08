Dubai, UAE – Calling all coffee aficionados and adventure seekers! Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its inaugural flagship café, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah.

Renowned for its commitment to elevating the coffee experience, Toby’s Estate welcomes guests into a captivating villa thoughtfully designed to offer a unique and serene escape. Picture an elegant space adorned in a chic palette of white and black with charming arches that echo timeless sophistication. Step inside the villa, and discover an equally inviting interior that seamlessly blends warmth, tradition and modern design – think vibrant greens, sophisticated grays, and crisp whites, creating an ambiance that is refreshingly unique and reflective of the community it serves.

Beyond the stylish interior, guests can immerse themselves in the charm of the outdoor garden seating – a stunning haven for those seeking a peaceful coffee retreat. Whether catching up with friends, embarking on a solo work session, or indulging in a moment of personal reflection, every corner at Toby’s Estate promises an immersive journey into aesthetics, ambiance and the unique charm of the locale.

Tareq Alshaikh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Group, Toby’s Estate’s GCC Partner, said "Following the success of our inaugural Dubai venue at Dubai Hills Mall within just six months, we are delighted to welcome guests at our second coffee concept in the UAE. Our vision is clear, we’re not just creating a coffee destination; we’re curating an unparalleled experience that fosters a welcoming space for one and all.” He continued, “Our commitment to excellence extends beyond the brew; it’s in the entire experience—from the first step through the villa to the last sip of our meticulously crafted blends. It’s an endeavor to elevate the act of enjoying coffee into a celebration of taste, aesthetics, and community.”

Guests can explore an eclectic menu featuring classic single and double espresso, with signature blends such as the 'Woolloomooloo' for espresso, and ‘African Mist’ perfect for cold brew. Catering to every palate, the menu also includes unique variants like 'Toby's Latte', 'Iced Mocha', protein shakes, and an array of fresh juices. Coffee enthusiasts with a taste for limited edition and special release filters can relish on a seasonal release of special blends, and a monthly host of single origins.

Feeling hungry? This branch exclusively has you covered with the introduction of a brunch menu, their very first in the Middle East, offering a delightful fusion for both coffee lovers and food enthusiasts. Savor a wide variety of freshly baked goods, including the fan-favorite Almond or Chocolate Croissants, the timeless Pancakes and Avocado on Toast, Toby’s Estate’s take on some classics, presenting a Green Shakshouka, Falafel Club and Savory Waffles. Meat lovers are in good hands with an array of flavorful choices, like the ultimate Focaccia Steak Sandwich fresh from the counter, or a Chicken Pesto Salad from the brunch menu. Sweet tooths can indulge in an array of desserts, from the classic French Hazelnut Paris-Brest to the rich, soft, textural Chocolate Mousse Cake sweetened to perfection, and the show stopping Tiramisu.

For your convenience, whether you have a busy schedule or are just on the go, the Jumeirah villa also offers complimentary valet, in addition to car service through the Toby’s Estate Mobile App, whereby you can pre-order your favorite items, and collect them at your preferred timing, all while enjoying exclusive loyalty benefits.

Are you ready to sip, savor and soak in the magic of Toby’s Estate?

Details: Now open in Jumeirah 2 every Monday – Thursday from 7:00 AM – 11:00 PM and Friday – Sunday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM | Brunch: Weekdays from 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Weekends until 3:30 PM

For more information about Toby's Estate, follow them on Instagram @tobysestate.ae to join a growing community of coffee enthusiasts.

About Toby’s Estate – GCC

Founded in the late 1990s with an unwavering passion for coffee, the brand has evolved from a single café and roastery into a growing portfolio of over 100 cafes worldwide. Through its GCC partner Pinnacle Group, Toby's Estate has successfully established 20 outlets across Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, including its recent and highly successful addition in Dubai Hills Mall. As of early 2024, Jumeirah is now home to a Toby’s Estate branch, marking the brand’s commitment to establishing another vibrant localized coffee community. This latest addition is poised to offer a stunning sanctuary for coffee aficionados and newcomers alike.

Instagram – Toby’s Estate

For more information, please contact:

Suhasini Rajpal – suhasini@theqode.com

Diala Atallah – diala@theqode.com

Joyce Mansour – joyce@theqode.com