UAE: Eros Group, the trusted distributor of consumer electronics in the UAE, boasting a portfolio of world-renowned brands such as Samsung, Hitachi, Midea, TCL, Ariston and their own brand Krome, Eros Group has been honored as one of the top 5 best workplaces (Medium category) in the UAE by the Great Place to Work Institute UAE.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global research and consulting firm dedicated to identifying and sustaining great workplaces. In the UAE, the firm focuses on enhancing the country's workforce competitiveness on the global stage, emphasizing quality, trust, and excellence in the workplace.

Mohammed Badri, Managing Director, EROS Group expressed his enthusiasm about the award and stated, “This achievement not only reaffirms our commitment to building a positive and supportive workplace culture but also inspires us to strive for even greater heights of excellence. We believe that by nurturing a workplace environment where our employees feel valued, respected, and empowered, we will continue to drive innovation, collaboration, and the success of EROS Group”

Eros Group and other participants underwent evaluation by Great Place to Work analysts, utilizing two assessment tools: The Trust Index Employee Survey and the Culture Audit Management Questionnaire. Through these tools, analysts thoroughly evaluate employee perceptions, gauging their workplace experiences and analyzing the effectiveness of practices that define the workplace culture.

With over 56+ years of industry expertise, a strong team of employees with professional experience in various fields. Eros Group is one of the leading players in consumer electronics, telecom, and allied multi-products in the Middle East.

EROS Group is a 56-years reputed organization specializing in the distribution and retail of consumer electronics, mobility, IT, Home Appliance, and convergence products. The Group benefits from its base in the UAE which is strategically positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe with a serving ability to over two billion people, through a complex channel mix of Power Retailers, Independent Retailers, Souq Markets, Re-Exporters, System Integrators, Architects, Consultants, and experts.

The Group has evolved from a one-store, one-brand distribution house to build a portfolio of world-class international brands and retail stores including brand boutiques. The Group serves customers in the UAE and select markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region. The Organization proudly partners with over fourteen international brands, operates 16 retail stores including 2 Samsung & 5 Huawei experience showrooms across UAE and has three service centers across the UAE. EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. For more information, please visit www.erosgroup.ae

