New project includes 463 luxury residences, ranging from one bedroom apartment to four bedroom duplexes in The Penthouse Collection

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has confirmed that The Residences, its first residential development within Phase One of the DIFC Zabeel District, has sold out following the public sales launch earlier this week.

The response reflects strong interest in a residential address designed around a living experience where calm arrival, open views and walkable connectivity come together within one of Dubai’s most anticipated new districts. Buyers were drawn to the opportunity to live within DIFC Zabeel District, which has been conceived not simply as an extension of DIFC and the city, but as a complete destination shaped around culture, wellbeing and quality of life.

As the first residential offering within the District, The Residences presented a rare opportunity to be part of a neighborhood taking shape at the center of Dubai. Set within the first phase of the expansion, the development will be surrounded by many of the district’s most anticipated destinations, including the Art Pavilion and the restored Zabeel Stables, and is located close to the world’s largest Innovation Hub and a purpose-built AI Campus.

Developed and overseen by DIFC Developments, The Residences comprise two residential towers offering a total of 463 homes, ranging from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to duplex residences and duplex penthouses. Designed for contemporary urban living, residences are generously proportioned, with average sizes ranging from approximately 846 sq. ft. for one-bedroom homes to 4,489 sq. ft. for exclusive four-bedroom duplexes which are part of The Penthouse Collection Select Residences offer views of Burj Khalifa.

Interest was evident ahead of the public launch, with previews welcoming more than 3,000 real estate brokers through DIFC’s Sales Gallery over two days, reflecting the level of anticipation surrounding DIFC’s first residential ownership opportunity within the Zabeel District.

Commenting on the launch, Saleh Al Akrabi, Chief Real Estate Officer at DIFC Investments, said: “The response to our launch of The Residences earlier this week reflects the lifestyle people are seeking today - a place that feels calm yet connected, with generous homes, open views and easy access to everything DIFC Zabeel District will offer. Buyers were drawn to the opportunity to be part of the district from the outset, and to a residential experience shaped by design, wellbeing and proximity at the heart of the city. We are very pleased with the response.”

DIFC Zabeel District represents the next chapter in DIFC’s evolution as a place to live, work and thrive. Designed as a walkable, mixed-use neighborhood, the district brings together residential living, culture, innovation and everyday amenities within a carefully planned urban setting. The strong response to The Residences reflects early confidence in Zabeel District as a future address defined by proximity, quality of life and long-term appeal.

For more information on The Residences, please visit: https://www.theresidencesdifc.com/.