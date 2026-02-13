Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Vista Real Estate Development has announced the official launch of its flagship beachfront project, Amwaj, in the Emirate of Ajman. The development represents a significant addition to the emirate’s evolving skyline and reflects a forward-looking vision for premium living and sustainable real estate investment.

Strategically located in the heart of Ajman, Amwaj offers direct and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf, combining exceptional residential appeal with strong long-term investment potential.

The official launch event will take place on Sunday, February 15, at 10:00 AM, at the Sheikh Zayed Ballroom, Ajman University. The event is expected to welcome a distinguished gathering of investors, business leaders, media representatives, and strategic partners. During the ceremony, the company will present detailed insights into the project’s concept, architectural vision, investment strategy, and development roadmap.

Ajman continues to position itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate markets. Benefiting from its strategic location connecting Dubai and Sharjah to the Northern Emirates, including Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, the emirate also enjoys close proximity to both Sharjah International Airport and Dubai International Airport. Recognized as one of the safest cities globally, Ajman offers a stable economic environment and investor-friendly regulations, making it an increasingly attractive destination for both residents and international investors.

Amwaj has been designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality residential developments in Ajman. The project features a 25-storey residential tower, in addition to dedicated parking levels, and comprises approximately 650 spacious units, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to combine contemporary architecture with functional elegance, ensuring comfort, space, and refined living standards.

The project’s prime location provides easy access to key destinations and essential amenities. It is less than 10 minutes from Ajman Corniche and Sharjah Corniche, 10–20 minutes from Ajman City Centre, Ajman University, and Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and within 20–30 minutes of Sharjah International Airport and Dubai International Airport. Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah can also be reached in approximately 30 minutes, further enhancing the project’s connectivity and appeal.

Amwaj delivers a comprehensive lifestyle offering, supported by a range of premium amenities. Residents will benefit from a fully equipped health club, a large swimming pool, dedicated children’s play areas, landscaped outdoor gardens, sauna and steam facilities, relaxation zones, 24-hour security, and multi-storey parking. Each apartment includes its own dedicated parking space, ensuring convenience and privacy. The development is also located near retail outlets, shopping centers, schools, universities, healthcare facilities, restaurants, parks, and recreational areas.

From an investment perspective, Amwaj presents a compelling opportunity within Ajman’s expanding real estate market. Driven by increasing demand, rising occupancy rates, and competitive rental yields relative to acquisition costs, the project offers strong potential for sustainable annual returns. Whether through rental income or capital appreciation upon completion, Amwaj is positioned to deliver long-term value.

The development is supported by a flexible payment structure, starting with a 10% down payment and installment options extending up to five years. In addition, Amwaj offers 100% freehold ownership for all nationalities, including both UAE residents and non-residents, providing full lifetime ownership with legal security and lasting value.

The project is scheduled for completion in Q2 2029, reinforcing Ajman’s continued growth as a dynamic residential and investment destination in the United Arab Emirates.