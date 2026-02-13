Dubai, UAE: du Pay, the advanced digital financial services subsidiary of du, has announced a new collaboration with Esewa Money Transfer, Nepal’s leading and digital first remittance providing company, enabling joint marketing campaigns to benefit the Nepalese community in the UAE. The partnership will offer exclusive promotional incentives for customers sending money from du Pay to eSewa wallet, enhancing the value of wallet-to-wallet remittances.

Under this agreement, du Pay customers can register on the du Pay App using their mobile number and Emirates ID to instantly send funds to eSewa wallets in Nepal. While this service is already available through du Pay’s existing remittance network, the new collaboration paves the way for targeted campaigns that deliver extra benefits for both senders and receivers.

With over 450,000 Nepalese expats living in the UAE, wallet-to-wallet remittances make sending money home faster, easier, and more secure than ever—no bank visits, no long queues, and funds received instantly in eSewa wallets. Once received, beneficiaries in Nepal can use their balance to pay utility bills, recharge mobiles, shop online, buy movie tickets, or transfer funds to their bank accounts—all from their phone. The partnership means more of the community can now enjoy the simplicity of digital transfers, anytime and anywhere.

Expats sending money back home from du Pay get a chance to win a gold coin every day, along with free 2GB on every international transfer. With this partnership, Nepalese expats can get additional rewards on money transfers to eSewa wallet, encouraging digital remittances within the Nepalese community and strengthening financial inclusion.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.

About Esewa Money Transfer

Esewa Money Transfer, a subsidiary company of F1Soft Group, is Nepal’s leading international remittance service provider, offering fast, secure, and reliable money transfers to Nepal from countries worldwide. Licensed by Central Bank of Nepal, Esewa Money Transfer enables expats to send money directly to beneficiaries eSewa wallet, bank accounts, or cash pick-up locations. Esewa Money Transfer has been empowering more than 20 million individuals and 130,000 entities across the country through innovative fintech-based payment services. With a strong focus on simplicity, transparency, and speed, Esewa Money Transfer has become the preferred choice for Nepalese living abroad who want to send funds home conveniently and safely.