Dubai: Further expanding its footprint into off the city limit areas, Lulu has opened a new Xpress store at Ghalilah Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, a strategic location near the UAE - Oman border. The new store is set to provide convenient access to quality groceries and daily essentials for residents of the Ras Al Khaimah region as well as cross-border travellers.

The Xpress store was inaugurated by Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khaled Al Qasimi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group, along with other dignitaries.

Spanning over 19,200 sq. ft., the new Lulu Xpress offers a comprehensive range of groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items, meat and seafood, home essentials, beauty products and more. The store also features a wide selection of Ramadan products with special promotional offers. For added convenience, the outlet includes self-checkout counters and ample parking facilities.

"The new Lulu Xpress store in Ras Al Khaimah enhances accessibility and convenience for customers in the region. Our expansion into the city outskirts reflects Lulu’s commitment to bringing modern retail closer to communities, supporting regional development, and contributing to the UAE’s continued economic growth." said Yusuffali.

Lulu has recently opened express stores in off-the city limit areas like Sila in Al Dhafra Region, Khorfakkan and Kalba in a strategic move to expand its presence in far way towns of UAE.

No Price Hike During Ramadan : Yusuffali

Yusuffali also confirmed that there will be no price hikes at Lulu outlets during Ramadan, ensuring stable pricing for essential products throughout the Holy Month.

“Lulu remains committed to supporting families during Holy Ramadan by maintaining price stability and ensuring the uninterrupted availability of essential products. Customers can shop with confidence knowing that there will be no price increases during the Holy Month,” he said.

Lulu has rolled out discounts of up to 65% across a wide range of Ramadan essentials, while continuing to maintain fair and stable pricing on everyday necessities. This initiative aims to help families manage their Ramadan expenses comfortably. With sourcing offices in more than 20 countries worldwide, Lulu’s strong global procurement network ensures seamless availability of rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, dates and other essentials.