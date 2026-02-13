Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For most, renewing a motor policy means navigating portals, filling out forms, or waiting on hold. Sukoon is changing that narrative today, announcing a suite of AI-driven solutions designed entirely around customer convenience, headlined by one of the region’s first AI Conversational Voice Bot for motor insurance renewals.

Instead of waiting for customers to navigate the renewal process, Sukoon’s new AI system proactively calls customers ahead of their policy expiration. Through a completely natural, conversational flow, customers can confirm their details and request a secure payment link via SMS or WhatsApp, completing their renewal in minutes. For those who prefer a human touch, the bot can seamlessly transfer the call to a live agent without missing a beat.

“Our customers lead busy lives, and managing their insurance should be the easiest part of their day,” said Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer at Sukoon. “With these enhancements, we are actively removing friction from the customer journey and replacing it with simplicity. By introducing the UAE's first AI voice bot for motor renewals, alongside an ecosystem of smart tools, we are giving our customers their time back and ensuring every interaction they have with Sukoon is simple, personalised, and genuinely helpful.”

Beyond the pioneering voice bot, Sukoon has introduced an ecosystem of behind-the-scenes AI innovations to eliminate friction across all touchpoints. Customers who shift attention while buying a policy online now receive personalised WhatsApp reminders to seamlessly pick up right where they left off. When speaking to a call centre agent, customers benefit from faster, more empathetic resolutions, as agents are now supported by tools that instantly retrieve information and offer guidance during live calls. Furthermore, automated quality audits across 100% of customer calls strive to ensure that Sukoon's high standards of care are consistently met and improved upon in every language.

With these advancements now live, Sukoon continues to invest in practical digital solutions and empower its people to deliver a consistent, premium experience, reinforcing its position as the region’s most innovative and customer-obsessed insurer.

About Sukoon

Established in 1975, Sukoon Insurance PJSC (“Sukoon”) – a public stock company – is among the leading insurance providers in the UAE. Sukoon provides a range of comprehensive insurance solutions for motor, life, health, and general (property, energy, engineering, aviation, marine, and liability) needs to its 1.36 million insured members. Sukoon’s operations span across Oman and all Emirates in the UAE.



Sukoon is committed to providing outstanding insurance solutions which help create and protect wealth and wellbeing. The Dubai-based company stays true to its vision by serving businesses and individuals with a team of over 700 professionals through an intensive distribution network of branches, brokers, bancassurance partners, agencies, e-commerce platforms, and a dedicated call centre.



In 2025, Sukoon registered gross written premiums (GWP) of AED 7 billion. With a solvency ratio of 275 percent and exemplary ratings from Standard and Poor’s (A rated) and Moody’s (A2 rated), it clearly demonstrates its financial soundness, robustness in risk management processes, effective governance, and ability to serve its clients effectively in the long run.

At its core, the Company is customer-centric, with a keen devotion towards providing exceptional services. Its priority has always been to build long-term relationships with its clients with their delight as its non-negotiable objective.

Put simply, Sukoon wants to continue reinforcing its position as a reference for other insurers in the region for exemplary customer service.

To learn more about Sukoon, please visit www.sukoon.com.

