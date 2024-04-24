The 21st Huawei Analyst Summit (HAS) kicked off in Shenzhen. The event brought together more than 500 analysts, think tank researchers, and other guests from around the world to explore what's coming next in the age of intelligence, where the ICT industry is heading, and how different vertical industries are embracing artificial intelligence.

During the event, Eric Xu, Huawei's Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman, gave a keynote on what the company is doing to actualize its All Intelligence strategy.

Xu explained Huawei's strategic initiatives in 2024, with special emphasis on the key actions that the company is taking to seize strategic opportunities in AI and advance its All Intelligence strategy. With this strategy, Huawei aims to progress along multiple tracks. The first is to drive advancements in AI and build thriving ecosystems for shared success. The second track involves using AI to enhance the competitiveness of the company's products and solutions. Specifically, the company will:

Help industries embrace intelligence with its ready-to-call AI models, available as a service through its Ascend cloud service, and its Pangu models, which are specifically trained to address industry-specific challenges

Revolutionize network O&M with its autonomous driving network (ADN) solutions

Pave the way for a driverless future with its autonomous driving solutions for vehicles

Enhance consumer experience by evolving its Celia smart assistant into a super AI agent powered by Pangu models

As part of the strategy, the company is also actively integrating AI into its internal management to boost efficiency, while investing in AI basic research to promote ongoing innovation in this domain. Huawei has and will continue to proactively engage in global AI governance, and implement effective governance throughout all product design and pre-launch activities.

Towards the end of his speech, Xu stressed, "In October 2018, we officially unveiled our AI strategy and Full-Stack, All-Scenario AI Portfolio. Since then, we've been pressing ahead with this strategy, developing all manner of AI solutions in our advance towards All Intelligence."

Dr. Zhou Hong, President of Huawei's Institute of Strategic Research, also shared Huawei's thoughts and outlook for the age of intelligence. According to Zhou, "We will enter an age of all intelligence in roughly 20 years. This will be a future defined by information perception, communications, computing, and control, changing the way we live and work, redefining our relationship with the natural environment, and opening the doors to a new digital world." He noted that artificial general intelligence (AGI) will play a key role in creating this future.

Zhou outlined four suggestions to increase the accuracy, adaptability, creativity, and efficiency of AGI:

Develop multiple forms of intelligence

Build an autonomous agent-based open intelligent system

Develop new computing modes, architectures, and components

Take a systems engineering approach to AI development

"As we continue to shape our hypotheses and vision for the future, we want to work more closely with our partners for open and joint innovation," Zhou concluded. "Now more than ever, we need science and technology to drive new breakthroughs."

The Huawei Analyst Summit was first held in 2004 and has continued annually for 21 years. Themed "Thrive with Intelligence", this year's event is being held from April 17 to 19, and it includes a broad range of breakout sessions on different aspects of Huawei's business.

