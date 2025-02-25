UAE: Epik Foods, the dynamic UAE-born F&B group, has announced the acquisition of 1762, the renowned gourmet deli previously under the Yolk Brands umbrella. This strategic acquisition marks a key milestone in Epik Foods’ expansive growth trajectory and reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences while strengthening its presence in the Middle East’s growing F&B landscape.

The acquisition follows Epik Foods’ securing of $15.5 million in private capital funding from Ruya Private Capital I, LP, a fund managed by Ruya Partners. This investment has provided the financial backing for Epik Foods to scale its operations, enhance its existing brands, and pursue strategic growth opportunities. With over 60 brands across 50 locations, the group continues to establish itself as a dominant player in the region’s food and beverage industry. As part of its regional expansion strategy, Epik Foods has already secured a first location for 1762 in Saudi Arabia, further cementing its plans to build on gourmet dining experiences across the GCC.

1762 has long been celebrated for its commitment to delivering high-quality gourmet food and exceptional customer service. The brand boasts a loyal following and operates in prime locations across Dubai’s business districts, serving both corporate clients and private customers. Its reputation in premium catering services has also positioned the brand as a trusted partner for a range of high-profile events. While 1762 will retain its existing branding, Epik Foods will provide operational and strategic support to enhance efficiencies and streamline logistics. The leadership teams of both groups will work closely together to ensure a seamless integration, maintaining the brand’s high standards and ensuring a smooth transition for both customers and employees.

Khaled Fadly, CEO and Co-founder of Epik Foods, said “1762 is a brand with a rich legacy and enormous potential, recognised for its deep connection with customers and lasting impact in the F&B landscape. Its strong reputation for quality food, exceptional service, and a gourmet deli dining experience make it a perfect addition to our portfolio. By acquiring 1762, we can expand our reach in gourmet dining and catering sectors, diversify our offerings, and fuel the brand’s potential to enter new markets, starting with Saudi Arabia and extending across the wider region. We’re excited to build on the success of 1762 and leverage our operational expertise to streamline efficiencies and improve the overall experience.”

Steve Flawith, CEO and Founder of Yolk Brands, said “The acquisition of 1762 is a testament to the brand’s strength and the loyal following we built over the years. The team at Epik Foods have the vision and expertise to expand 1762 into new markets while preserving the core identity and values we’ve worked hard to establish. I believe that the true center of any brand lies in its people, and I’m confident that Khaled and Ranya are the right leaders to take this one to even greater heights. I’m excited to see how this transition will unlock new growth opportunities, and I look forward to watching 1762 continue to thrive under their leadership.”

This acquisition allows Epik Foods to diversify its brand portfolio, strengthen its presence in the gourmet F&B sector, and expand its capabilities in corporate catering, which is a growing focus for the company. With a strong emphasis on innovation, customer experience, and regional expansion, Epik Foods is poised to elevate 1762’s legacy while driving new growth opportunities across the region.

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic F&B group that operates a range of dining experiences through its multiple brands, spanning dine-in locations, digital concepts, meal plan services, and catering services. With over 60 brands and 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.