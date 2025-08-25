Cairo – EO Cairo, the leading Entrepreneurs' Organization, has announced a strategic partnership with Redcon Properties to launch the EO Accelerator Program in Egypt. This global initiative is designed to support high-potential startups and SMEs in scaling their operations, offering a world-class platform to drive sustainable business growth in the local market. The collaboration reflects both organizations' shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and cultivating an enabling environment for startup success.

The EO Accelerator program targets entrepreneurs managing businesses with annual revenues between USD 300,000 and USD 1 million. Recognized as one of the world’s most impactful initiatives in its sector, the program is based on the global Scaling Up methodology developed by Verne Harnish, founder of Entrepreneurs Organization [EO], which focuses on four key pillars: Strategy, People, Execution, and Cash.

The launch event, held under the theme "Scaling Up with EO Cairo – Powered by Redcon Properties", offered participants a live, hands-on introduction to the program's structure. It featured interactive sessions, specialized panel discussions, and real-world case studies demonstrating the program’s practical impact. The event was attended by a wide range of fast-growing SMEs, EO members, ecosystem partners, and prominent business leaders.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of EO Cairo Accelerator, where we bring together the power of the global EO and the transformative Accelerator Program to empower Egypt’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” remarked Ahmed Samy, President of EO Cairo Chapter. “This initiative is more than a launch, it's a true commitment to supporting growth-stage founders. By equipping startups and SMEs with the right tools and community support, we help build sustainable businesses that contribute to the national economy. We are proud to partner with strategic allies to drive innovation and growth. Special thanks to our team and everyone who contributed to realizing this vision.”

For his part, Eng. Tarek ElGamal, Chairman of Redcon Properties, stated, “We are honored to serve as the strategic partner of the EO Accelerator Program in Egypt this year. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs. It’s not just a conventional agreement; it’s a long-term pledge to help build a diverse, resilient, and innovation-driven Egyptian economy. We believe our role goes beyond real estate development; we are builders of dynamic communities that foster new ideas and empower ambitious youth. This collaboration highlights the private sector’s essential role in accelerating entrepreneurship and enabling young talent to grow both locally and regionally.”

"This year, we are joining forces with EO to deliver an exceptional edition of the Accelerator Program. Our goal is to create a comprehensive environment where entrepreneurs can scale their ventures with confidence. Investing in promising talent and innovative ideas is not just part of our CSR and purpose, it’s an investment in Egypt’s future. We believe that real success is driven by integrated partnerships uniting the private sector, educational institutions, and regulatory authorities.” Added Ahmad Touni, CEO of Redcon Properties.

“Supporting SMEs in Egypt isn’t just a trending topic, it’s a national priority,” said Moataz Kotb, Board Member of EO Cairo Accelerator. “Through EO Cairo Accelerator, we shine a spotlight on ambitious founders and provide them with the tools, network, and resources they need to scale. In doing so, we contribute meaningfully to strengthening Egypt’s economy.”

Redcon Properties played a pivotal role in supporting the program’s soft launch in Cairo, organizing an exclusive networking event that brought together EO members, selected entrepreneurs, and notable figures from the business community following the core sessions. The event fostered knowledge exchange, connection building, and a shared vision for the future of entrepreneurship in Egypt.

It's worth noting that the EO Accelerator Program is currently implemented in over 90 cities across 83 countries, with participation from more than 10,000 entrepreneurs to date. Nearly 2,000 of the program graduates have become full EO members, later on.

This year’s program is supported by a select group of key partners, each playing a vital role in its success. Redcon Properties participated as a strategic partner, while CultArk took on the role of media and marketing partner. AUC Venture Mentoring Services, the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Onsi Sawiris School of Business at the American University in Cairo, serves as the Educational Mentorship Partner. ERRADA, the government’s Regulatory Reform platform, contributes as a Regulatory Reform Partner. Kamelizer supports the program as the Logistics and Co-working Spaces Partner. This multi-stakeholder collaboration underscores a shared commitment to building an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem that fuels innovation and sustainable growth across Egypt.

About Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO):

EO is a global network of over 20,000 entrepreneurs across 220 chapters in 61 countries, with average member revenues of USD 4.3 million annually. EO provides its members with a dynamic environment for peer-to-peer learning, mentorship, and constant professional growth. Its programs also extend to early-stage founders and student entrepreneurs through initiatives like the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) and the EO Accelerator Program.

About Redcon Properties:

Established in 2019 as the real estate development arm of REDCON Group, Redcon Properties specializes in developing mixed-use real estate projects with a strong focus on sustainability. The company integrates principles of green architecture and sustainable construction, first applied in its flagship project “Golden Gate.” Redcon Properties draws on the 30+ years of construction expertise of its parent company, REDCON Construction, which has delivered over 200 projects, including Alamein Towers, Maspero Towers, Mansoura University, the new HQ of PwC, Pharco, Electrolux, FAB Egypt, and more.

Media Contact:

EO Cairo – Media Office

Email: dina.nasser@eocairo.com

Website: eocairo.com