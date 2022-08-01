Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Enova, a joint-venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia, and the regional leader in energy management and multi-technical services, has celebrated a major milestone – completing one million hours of operations without a single staff-related lost time injury (LTI) since January 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Tasked with delivering Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s building management services, including oversight of the 364-bed hospital’s mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and facility maintenance, Enova’s full-time staff have deployed an ‘Always Safe’ strategy adapted from joint venture partner Veolia.

Scrupulous adherence to these safety principles have resulted in one million hours at one of the UAE’s most advanced hospitals with no reported staff injuries that lead to lost time, a remarkable achievement during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The UAE’s healthcare sector is among the world’s fastest growing and most advanced in technology adoption, which underscores the critical nature of mechanical and electrical maintenance for an optimal patient environment. Delivering more than two years of support without a single lost time injury by our on-site staff highlights the significance of Enova’s commitment to the overall medical sector in the region,” said Renaud Capris, CEO at Enova.

To ensure the continuation of health and safety best practice, Enova’s team has daily ‘Always Safe’ processes that inform the facility management of five clinical floors, three diagnostic and treatment levels, and 13 floors of critical and acute patient units.

With considerable expertise in the regional healthcare sector spanning from the UAE to Egypt, Enova delivers a range of performance-based energy and facilities management solutions that align with each organization’s specific financial, operational, and environmental targets.

-Ends-