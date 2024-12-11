Dubai, UAE: AutoPro, the leading automotive service provider by ENOC Group in the UAE, awarded a brand-new Tesla Model 3 to the winner of its exclusive Michelin promotion. The award ceremony, held at ENOC’s head office and attended by senior representatives from ENOC and Michelin, marked an exciting conclusion to their special customer campaign.

The exclusive promotion, which ran from 10th May to 30th June 2024, offered an AED 300 cashback on the purchase of four Michelin tyres, as well as entry into a raffle draw to win a Tesla Model 3. The draw took place on 9th July 2024, with Mr. Naeel Zuriek emerging as the lucky winner.

This marks the first time AutoPro has offered a Tesla vehicle as a grand prize, further demonstrating its commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and providing exceptional value. The partnership with Michelin for this exclusive promotion reinforces AutoPro’s dedication to collaborating with leading brands to enhance customer experience.

AutoPro continues to provide a wide range of automotive services and products, with regular promotions and offers for its valued customers.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nisha Celina | Taief Saleh

Burson

Nisha.Celina@bursonglobal.com | Taief.Saleh@bursonglobal.com