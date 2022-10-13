Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ENOC Link, an ENOC Group innovative digital venture company, today announced the launch of its newest eLink station, located in Living Legends, a residential community in Dubailand. The new eLink station, located in the Andalusia Courtyard, will offer residents and visitors to the community and neighbouring areas easy access and convenient fuelling services from 7 AM to 11 PM every day.

The new eLink station can fuel over 250 vehicles a day, and up to two vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting waiting times.

ENOC Link’s eLink station is a micro eLink truck, offering a reliable supply of Special 95 and Super 98 at the same price as retail fuel stations. Customers will also benefit from the ‘Yes’ rewards programme at the eLink Station, by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, and other purchases at the eLink Station.

The station is designed to cater to individual customers in the Living Legends community and nearby areas such as Al Barari and Majan. The truck is also equipped with innovative digital meters and multi-payment options to offer customers a reliable fuelling experience.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “Our newest innovative eLink station has been designed to offer easy and convenient fuelling services to motorists in the residential community of Living Legends and the surrounding area. The new station is a testament of our commitment to meeting the fuelling needs of residents in the country, which supports the UAE’s digital economy. We will continue to work towards introducing innovative solutions to meet our customers’ needs and expectations and to further strengthen UAE’s infrastructure.”

Designed as a futuristic truck, the eLink station does not require assembly and can easily be deployed and relocated to different locations if needed, without any downtime. The station also includes vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while loading from storage tanks.

This is ENOC Link’s sixth eLink station in the UAE. Other eLink stations are located in Town Square Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah and JAFZA in Dubai, and in Hydra Village in Abu Dhabi.

ENOC Link complies with the highest international safety standards including NFPA, ADR and UL. To minimise health and safety risks, all delivery staff are fully trained to follow strict safety and fuelling protocols.

Founded in 2019, ENOC Link is a fully owned subsidiary of ENOC Group which was created as part of ‘NEXT’, the Group’s digital accelerator program. It enables refuelling and offers an end-to-end digital fuelling experience for consumers and fleet owners.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development.

For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

