Dubai, UAE: ENOC has been recognised at the Sharjah Excellence Award for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the group’s ongoing journey towards operational excellence, sustainability, and innovation. The award ceremony took place at Sharjah Expo on 24 June 2026.

The Sharjah Excellence Award is a prestigious regional initiative established under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The award celebrates excellence, leadership, and innovation in business and organisational performance, recognising entities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to advancing their industries and contributing to sustainable development.



The recognition acknowledges ENOC group’s efforts in developing a future-ready service station that integrates sustainable technologies, smart infrastructure, and innovative energy solutions to reduce environmental impact and support the UAE's broader sustainability objectives. This achievement reinforces ENOC’s position as a leader in sustainable mobility and energy solutions, while reflecting its continued commitment to driving innovation across the sector.



This milestone marks an important step in ENOC's broader journey towards excellence and aligns with the Group's strategic vision of embedding innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric values across all aspects of its operations. The recognition further underscores ENOC's commitment to supporting the UAE's national ambitions for a sustainable, resilient, and future-ready economy.



About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com



For further information, please contact:

Abdullah Alkudsi | Lauren Camacho

Burson

+971 56 685 3055 | +971 54 449 1053

Abdullah.alkudsi@bursonglobal.com | Lauren.Camacho@bursonglobal.com