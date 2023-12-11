The Group will contribute part of the proceeds on every ZOOM coffee cup sold to support the UAE’s ambition to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has launched an initiative to plant Mangrove trees, in the framework of COP28 and as part of continuous support to National Carbon Sequestration Project in the UAE. Through this initiative, ENOC commits to contribute part of the proceeds per ZOOM coffee cup sold at ZOOM convenience stores towards planting mangrove trees around the UAE from 15 December 2023 to January 2025.

The Group is set to actively engage in the planting of 1,500 mangrove saplings; sequestering an estimated accumulative of 18.4 tonnes of CO2 per year, equalling 462 tonnes of Carbon of their expected life cycle of 25 years.

The initiative, which is in partnership with Goumbook – a social enterprise dedicated to accelerating sustainability and climate action – supports the roadmap for the National Carbon Sequestration Project, which aims to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030, at the national level. The roadmap was launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) As part of its efforts to implement the UAE's strategic initiative to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: “In the UAE, mangroves – taking up 207 square kilometres of the coastlines – are an important part of our heritage. As a national champion invested in the future of the nation and its people for generations to come, we are committed to our community and protecting the environment. By partnering with Goumbook, we are not only helping to realise the vision of the country’s wise leadership to increase the number of mangrove trees in the country but are also supporting the UN Trillion Tree campaign globally.”

Founder and Managing Director of Goumbook, Tatiana Antonelli Abella, expressed her enthusiasm, saying: "I am excited to join hands with ENOC in our shared mission to plant mangrove trees under our Trees Matter Initiative, a project that goes beyond individual efforts for a sustainable future. This initiative not only signifies our dedication to environmental conservation but also showcases the pivotal role nature-based solutions play in safeguarding coastal ecosystems, promoting biodiversity, preventing erosion, and acting as a natural carbon sink. Beyond planting trees, this collaboration emphasizes the importance of creating awareness and fostering community engagement, inspiring positive environmental action."

All trees planted in partnership with Goumbook under the Trees Matter initiative will be counted under the National Carbon Sequestration Program and Goumbook is also part of the global UN - Trillion Tree campaign led by UNEP and FAO, which seeks to repopulate the world’s trees and combat climate change as a nature-based solution.

Mangrove forests play a crucial role in safeguarding the UAE's coastlines against rising sea levels and storm surges while serving as vital habitats for diverse biodiversity. As every 10 squares kilometers of mangrove forest can store the same amount of carbon as 5,000 hectares of tropical unplanned forests. Functioning as potent carbon sinks, the UAE currently hosts 60 million mangroves, capturing an annual total of 43,000 tons of CO2. Following the plantation of an additional 100 million mangroves, the country's mangrove forests are projected to extend over 483 square kilometers, effectively sequestering nearly 115,000 tons of CO2 per year, according to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

ZOOM has launched the ZOOM Coffee Subscription, providing customers with 30 coffee cups per month for AED150. As a special offer, the first 500 customers can avail it for just AED99. This exclusive subscription is available only on Yes Rewards.

