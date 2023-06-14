Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, opened a new service station on Sharjah-Kalba Road in Al Bataeh suburb, which is home to Al Bataeh Club and Sharjah Desert Park. This brings the Group's total number of service stations in Sharjah to 24.

The new service station, which is strategically located alongside Sharjah Kalba Road that connects to Emirates Road (E611), will serve the needs of motorists from Kalba and Fujairah who are heading to Sharjah, Dubai, and other Emirates in addition to catering to the needs of Al Bataeh suburb’s residents as well as commuters heading to Al Suyoh suburb.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “Developing the country’s retail infrastructure is at the forefront of our strategy; and with the new service station in Al Bataeh suburb, we now own and operate 24 service stations in Sharjah and 188 across the UAE. At ENOC Group, we pride ourselves on meeting the growing energy requirements of the country’s residents and visitors. Through this service station on Sharjah-Kalba Road, motorists in the suburb and surrounding areas as well as daily commuters will now have easier access to fuel whilst experiencing the highest levels of customer service.”

Spanning an area of 3,716 sq. m. featuring a main canopy bridged with three dispenser islands and six dispensers, the new service station is equipped with five double wall fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons, and fully integrated digital wall displays. The service station also includes a 467 sq. m. ZOOM convenience store and a standalone drive-thru restaurant.

In line with global best practice for the retail fuel industry, the service station features full retail automation and modern construction standards and is equipped with CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest levels of security.

Customers visiting the service station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

