Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced the opening of a new compact station in Al Furjan in Jebel Ali First, aligned with its ongoing retail expansion plans.

Strategically located across from Al Furjan Pavilion in one of Dubai’s most popular residential districts developed by Dubai-based Nakheel, the station will cater to the fuelling needs of the community’s residents as well as motorists in neighbouring areas such as Dubai Investment Park, Sports City, and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said: “We are excited to open a new compact station in Al Furjan Residential Communities, a vibrant neighbourhood that celebrates the true spirit of community, which is in line with our overall growth strategy to improve customer experience and offer convenient refuelling services to commuters. In addition to meeting the UAE’s growing energy needs with safe and efficient fuelling options, we are committed to working together with other Dubai entities such as Nakheel to support the nation’s continued progress and safeguard its future.

Spanning over an area of 464 square metres, the compact station is equipped with six dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering special 95, Super 98 and diesel. With a capacity of 72,000 LTR, the station will be able to fuel 1,040 vehicles per day. It has been built with full retail automation and modern construction standards all in compliance with Dubai Municipality green standards, such as the Vapour Recovery System – a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions.

The compact station is designed with a fuel tank set up above the ground, which facilitates the ease of setting up and re-assembly if required. The double wall design and build of the tank is certified to the highest international UL Listed safety standards.

The compact station also deploys a number of best HSE practices to enhance safety measures such as the installation of overfill prevention valve, audible alarm, pressure vacuum vents, and emergency vents for the inner and outer wall.

Customers can use different methods of payment including ENOC Pay, VIP, and Dubai Now. Customers visiting the station can also benefit from ENOC Group’s ‘Yes’ rewards programme by earning points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or when making a purchase at the convenience stores.

-Ends-

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated global energy player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

For further information, please contact:

Nisha Celina | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

Nisha.Celina@bcw-global.com | Taief.Saleh@bcw-global.com