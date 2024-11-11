Dubai, UAE: Aligned to the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 which aims to enhance Dubai’s status as the world’s preferred destination to live and work, ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today signed an agreement with Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres (Medcare), a premium healthcare provider in the UAE, to offer enhanced healthcare benefits to its employees. This move reinforces the Group’s commitment to fostering a harmonious balance between employee health, wellbeing, and productivity.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Medcare’s flagship Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital in Al Qusais by His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, and Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

In line with the agreement, Medcare will provide a range of exclusive benefits, discounts, and unique offers on services to ENOC Group’s employees. A dedicated WhatsApp number will also be provided for priority bookings and follow-ups for a seamless healthcare experience. Medcare will also prioritise the Group’s employees when scheduling doctor appointments and offering home visits.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC, we are committed to building a healthier and happier workforce in line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033. As we continuously enhance our employee benefits, we are pleased to partner with Medcare to offer our employees a range of exclusive and high-quality healthcare benefits by skilled and experienced medical professionals.”

Dr. Shanila Laiju, Group Chief Executive Officer, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, added: “At Medcare, we truly value the fact that for each individual to achieve their full potential in their lives they must be in the best of health. This is what we prioritise for each and every person who seeks care with us. Through our comprehensive multi-speciality services delivered by highly experienced doctors and staff, we provide the complete solution ranging from preventative care to complex surgeries. We are glad to partner with ENOC and look forward to enabling their employees in their health and wellness journey.”

Over 200 VIP cards will be distributed to ENOC employees, granting them access to elite treatment modalities at Medcare’s 5 hospitals and 25 medical centres. Medcare will also actively support ENOC Group in its health awareness campaigns, to promote a culture of proactive healthcare amongst employees.

Recently, ENOC Group was recognised as the first energy provider in the UAE to equip 78 employees with First Aid for Mental Health (FA4MH) skills. The training reinforced the Group’s commitment to contributing to Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and creating a supportive and healthy working environment for all.

