Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the expansion of its retail footprint in Ajman with the opening of two new service stations in Al Jurf Industrial Area 1 and Al Nuaimiya 3.

The new openings bring the total number of ENOC service stations in Ajman to 7 and 203 across the UAE, further strengthening the Group's retail network.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “At ENOC Group, we are committed to meeting the nation's growing energy needs across all emirates by providing convenient access to high-quality fuels and services for all our customers. Looking ahead, we will leverage our expanding network, innovative technology, and customer-focused strategy to drive future growth and support the UAE's long-term vision.”

Strategically positioned to serve their respective communities, the two new service stations are projected to service over 3000 vehicles daily, offering Super 98, Special 95, E Plus 91, and Diesel fuel grades. Each station is equipped with six double-sided pumps with retractable hoses, offering a total of 12 fuelling positions. The Al Jurf station spans 4,338 sqm, while the Al Nuaimiya 3 station covers an area of 3,315.06 sqm.

Each station boasts a 100 sqm ZOOM convenience store, Auto Tank Gauging and Electronic Leak Detection systems, LED lighting, high-energy-efficient A/C units, a Vapour Recovery System, digital screens on the forecourt, and a dedicated prayer room.

The service stations are set to feature EV charging facilities starting the second half of 2025. Customers can also benefit from ENOC Group's 'YES' rewards programme.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Follow us on: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn Twitter YouTube

For further information, please contact:

Taief Saleh | Nisha Celina

Burson

Taief.Saleh@bursonglobal.com | Nisha.celina@bursonglobal.com