Muscat: OQ, a global investment energy group, joined His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on His state visit to the Netherlands, celebrating 400 years of maritime relations between the two countries, at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander. During this historic visit, OQ joined ten major industry players to advance bilateral cooperation in energy, technology, and sustainable industrial growth.

As Oman and the Netherlands deepen their partnership at a pivotal moment for the global energy transition, OQ steps forward as a powerful enabler, building strategic alliances that turn shared ambition into tangible action. From green hydrogen to next-generation industrial infrastructure, OQ is reinforcing its role as a bridge between regions, a magnet for investment, and a catalyst for a cleaner, more connected future.

“At OQ, we believe progress is powered by partnerships,” said Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ. “This collaboration with the Netherlands is more than diplomacy, it’s a shared blueprint for economic diversification, green industrialisation, and future energy resilience. We’re not only building infrastructure; we’re building opportunity, linking Oman’s geography and talent with Europe’s energy needs and climate ambitions.”

Backed by its integrated portfolio and strategic role as a state-owned enterprise, OQ is forging partnerships that strengthen global supply chains, accelerate technology transfer, and enable both nations to co-create solutions aligned with the EU’s Fit for 55 strategy and Oman Vision 2040.

As the first steps in this new chapter of strategic collaboration, OQ signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that signal intent, capability, and momentum. The first, with Royal Vopak, reinforces OQ’s commitment to developing Duqm into a world-class industrial and storage hub.

The second agreement, signed in collaboration with Hydrom, the Port of Duqm, and leading European partners, sets the stage for the world’s first commercial liquid hydrogen corridor. The project, which will connect the Port of Duqm with the ports of Amsterdam and Duisburg, is poised to become a transformative milestone for global green hydrogen flows.

These developments underscore OQ’s strategic role in positioning Oman as a global energy connector, linking resource-rich regions with clean energy demand centres across Europe and Asia. Through its leadership, Duqm is evolving into a next-generation industrial ecosystem powered by clean fuels, technology transfer, and international collaboration. Guided by ESG principles and a long-term vision for productive energy, OQ’s partnerships go beyond infrastructure.

They enable knowledge exchange, foster innovation, and deliver sustainable value. As Oman and the Netherlands deepen their historic cooperation, OQ stands at the forefront, connecting continents and shaping the energy systems of tomorrow.

