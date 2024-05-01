Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, has commemorated World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024 by honouring 55 winners at the Group’s annual HSE Excellence Awards ceremony held at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights.

Aligning with its goal of raising awareness on how to make workplace safe and healthy, ENOC recognised the distinguished contributions of the winners across 15 awards categories. At the event, the Group also unveiled its 2023 HSE Performance, reaffirming the Group’s commitment towards excellence in occupational health and safety and promoting a sustainable and responsible working environment.

The HSE Excellence Awards were given across different categories including Best Performing Segment, Best Performing Business Unit, Best Performing Corporate Department, Partner Recognition, Best HSE Innovation/ Project, Best Education programme, Best Process Safety Initiative, Best Near Miss Reporting, Best OH /Wellness Program, Best Environment Project, Best Risk Management Coordinator, Best Business Continuity Management Champion, HSE Champion and HSE Heroes.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, “Providing a safe and healthy work environment for our employees, customers and partners has fostered a thriving work environment at ENOC. HSE is a key pillar of our organisational culture, and we believe that practicing safe and healthy behaviours will contribute to enhanced productivity and boost employee wellbeing. With climate change beginning to impact occupational safety and health, we remain committed to accelerating global climate action and improving energy efficiencies to promote best practices in HSE, which is also aligned with the long-term vision of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.”

“On World Day for Safety and Health at Work, we are proud to recognise the efforts of our employees in creating a safe working environment and contributing to a strong energy infrastructure for the nation.” Al Falasi added.

ENOC Group’s HSE Performance data has revealed that in 2023, Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) was 0.088, which is 49% less than the 2023 target of 0.18.

During the year, the Group also launched several occupational health and wellbeing campaigns. These include the Safety Day campaign, organised in partnership with The Joint Committee for Security and Safety to raise awareness of safety and security and enforce correct behaviour at service stations, especially while filling fuel in vehicles, to protect the safety of customers and service providers, and the Incident Reporting campaign under ‘ENOC Cares’ initiative to build a transparent work culture whereby employees are given the freedom and resources to report incidents at workspace.

During the year, the Group was accredited with the GC Mark Blue certification for excellence in energy efficiency and IWA 42:2022 for its commitment towards ‘net zero’ target. ENOC was conferred with the Impact Seal – Platinum Tier award by Majra, the UAE’s National CSR Fund, for its leading Sustainable Impact practices aligned with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national priorities.

Further, the ENOC Group Emergency Response Centre (EERC) was certified to all the three ISO standards of 9001,14001 and 45001 during 2023. In a significant milestone for the Group, ENOC Fire Training Center obtained license from the Dubai Civil Defense authorising ENOC to carry out fire- fighting trainings for all Dubai entities while it received authorisation from Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services to provide in house first aid training.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

