Meals and grocery items will be supplied by the Group’s leading homegrown convenience store, ZOOM

Partnering with Beit Al Khair, the Group will donate 1000 gas cylinders from Emirates Gas to underprivileged families

Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, announced a series of community activities designed to benefit over 600,000 people across the UAE during Ramadan 2024. The Group's annual humanitarian endeavours are meticulously organised in collaboration with ZOOM and local charity associations, aimed at nurturing a profound sense of solidarity and fostering the spirit of compassion amongst its employees and the communities it serves.

As is customary every year, ENOC Group has organised a series of initiatives during the Holy Month encompassing the packing and distribution of grocery items, as well as the distribution of iftar boxes to over 500,000 beneficiaries in collaboration with Al Ihsan Charity Association in their Annual Ramadan Aman Campaign. The Group will additionally allocate 10,000 iftar meals to labour camps and 25,000 food items to underprivileged families. The distribution activities will be executed by dedicated volunteers from ENOC Group at various locations around the UAE. For the second consecutive year, the Group will also host an annual iftar initiative for senior Emirati citizens.

The annual initiative ‘Malabes’ in partnership with Beit Al Khair, aimed at encouraging the Group’s employees to contribute new and gently used clothing in support of underprivileged families, will make a return this year. In a concerted effort, the Group will donate 1000 gas cylinders from Emirates Gas to underprivileged families, partnering with Beit Al Khair for distribution. Furthermore, ENOC’s collaboration with Beit Al Khair extends an invitation to the general public to contribute at any ENOC service station for Iftar Saa'em (AED15), Zakat Al Fitr (AED25), and Kiswat Eid (AED100). To facilitate donations, this year's charity campaign will also provide social media users with a QR code. The code will also be placed on all coffee cups at ZOOM during the month of Ramadan.

In line with ENOC's CSR strategy focused on promoting inclusivity and empowering people of determination, the Group has collaborated with Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination. Through this initiative, ENOC employees have the opportunity to engage in a 'Misbaha' or prayer beads craft-making session. The crafted items will be thoughtfully included as part of the grocery items box donation.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

