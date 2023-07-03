ENGIE, the global low-carbon energy company, announced today achieving a significant safety milestone of fifteen million working hours without any Lost-Time Accident (LTA) at the Yanbu 4 Independent Water Project (IWP), a 450,000m3/day desalination asset and the first reverse osmosis plant powered using solar energy in Saudi Arabia.

This milestone demonstrates ENGIE’s laser-like focus on safety and to adhering best safety practices.

Mohammed Alhajjaj, the CEO of ENGIE KSA, said: “This accomplishment is a testament to ENGIE’s commitment to putting employee health, safety, and wellbeing at the heart of its business, which underpins its ‘No Life at Risk’ policy.”

“Creating a safe and healthy environment at work is a top priority for ENGIE. We are extremely proud of our Yanbu team for upholding ENGIE’s safety standards and contributing to our strong record across the region. Putting the correct processes in place and empowering our employees to anticipate and mitigate risk ensures safety across the business and particularly during the construction phase,” Alhajjaj added.

Built at a cost of SAR 3.3 billion, Yanbu 4 IWP was awarded by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) to a consortium led by ENGIE and included the Saudi companies Nesma and Mowah, under a 25-year BOO (build/own/operate) contract. Upon completing its construction, ENGIE KSA will operate and maintain the plant.

Yanbu 4 IWP is scheduled to be operational by the end of this year, to supply potable water to Makkah and Madinah, with a total capacity of 450,000 m3/day and storage facilities for two operational days.

ENGIE KSA develops its business portfolio in the Kingdom with public and private partners in the fields of energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling, energy efficiency services, and value-added facilities management. With over 2000 employees and USD 8.7 billion of capital investment in the Kingdom, ENGIE generates 7.6 GW of power, equivalent to 10% of the installed capacity of Saudi Arabia, and produces 401 MIGD of desalinated water per day, equivalent to 11% of market production.

-Ends-

About ENGIE in Saudi Arabia

ENGIE has been present in the region for more than 30 years. ENGIE develops its activities in partnership with Saudi actors on energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling, energy efficiency services, and high-value-added facilities management. We have over 2000 employees and USD 8.7 billion investment portfolio in the Kingdom. ENGIE generates 7600 MW of power, equivalent to 10% of the installed capacity of Saudi Arabia, and produces 461 MIGD of desalinated water per day, equivalent to 11% of market production. For more information about Engie in Saudi Arabia, please visit www.engiemiddleast.com.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners, and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose (“raison d’être”), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. Turnover in 2022: 93.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

