Dubai, UAE – Engel & Völkers Middle East, known for its residential and commercial real estate services in the premium segment, announces the launch of its new Development Services department, catering to the specific needs of developers, builders, and investors in the region.

As Dubai's real estate market continues its rapid growth, the demand for specialized services that can guide developers through this competitive landscape has never been greater. Engel & Völkers Development Services is poised to offer expert consultancy at every stage of the construction process, from land acquisition and concept creation to sales, marketing, and branding strategies.

Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East, emphasized the importance of this launch, stating, "As Dubai's real estate market continues to grow with new launches happening daily, we saw the growing need for a specialized service that could help developers navigate this competitive landscape. The timing is ideal for our Development Services department to offer the expertise required to create projects that not only stand out but also meet the high standards of quality and innovation that the market demands."

"Our focus is on partnering with those who are committed to building a reputation for excellence in the industry. Whether it's an emerging developer with a great vision or an established firm looking to build their portfolio, Engel & Völkers Development Services is equipped to provide the guidance and support necessary to bring their projects to life with exceptional results," added Hadi.

The new department stands apart within Engel & Völkers by offering a comprehensive range of services that cater specifically to the needs of developers. Unlike the Residential and Commercial divisions, which focus on sales and rental transactions, Engel & Völkers Development Services provides expert guidance throughout the entire development process. This includes strategic planning, market analysis, and innovative marketing approaches, ensuring that each project not only meets but exceeds market expectations.

This is a strategic extension of Engel & Völkers Middle East's mission to be the leading consultant in all aspects of real estate. By introducing this department, the company is leveraging decades of experience in both the residential and commercial sectors to provide comprehensive support to real estate developers. This new division will solidify Engel & Völkers' position as the go-to partner for all real estate needs in the region, contributing to the sustainable growth and development of the Middle East's real estate landscape.

Engel & Völkers Middle East’s Development Services department is committed to setting new standards for quality, innovation, and profitability in the UAE's real estate market. The division aims to drive a shift towards more thoughtful, well-executed developments that align with market demands and consumer expectations.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Middle East and its new Development Services department, please visit: https://www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en/company/development-services

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts and aircrafts. For over 45 years now, the wishes and needs of private and institutional clients have had top priority, giving rise to the ongoing development of a range of services relating to all aspects of real estate. Sales and leaseholds, as well as consultancy for various investment opportunities in the real estate segment are among the core competencies of more than 16,500 people operating under the Engel & Völkers brand. The company is currently operating in over 35 countries on five continents. Intensive training schemes in its in-house real estate Academy and the high level of quality assurance governing its systematically structured service provision are key factors that account for the company’s success. Engel & Völkers develops digital tools and IT products on an ongoing basis in order to keep its service as efficient as possible. In doing so, the company is setting new standards in digital solutions for property brokerage. www.engelvoelkers.com

About Engel & Völkers Middle East: Established in 2014, Engel & Völkers Middle East has its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The team consists of over 200 trusted agents, each focusing on premium residential and commercial properties, serving as experts in their respective areas. The company recently established a separate entity for commercial real estate (Engel & Völkers Commercial Middle East). Engel & Völkers Commercial serves as an entry point to exceptional commercial real estate opportunities in Dubai, from attractive office spaces to industrial complexes. The Private Office provides services for affluent clients and has access to premium real estate globally. Whether you're in the market to rent, buy, or sell a property, Engel & Völkers Middle East is a perfect choice to achieve your real estate goals. www.engelvoelkers.com/ae/en