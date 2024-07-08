UAE: EMX, a leading logistics provider under 7X, announced today the launch of “EMX International”, its new international solution for eCommerce parcel delivery across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This service is aimed at streamlining the delivery procedures for companies that are seeking to broaden their reach to customers in Saudi Arabia as well as Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan.

With this service, companies can streamline logistics and save significant time and operational costs. EMX consolidates shipments to the GCC region, allowing enterprises to utilise Dubai as a gateway and optimise their logistics. EMX efficiently handles first mile to last mile journeys, including customs clearance, ensuring remarkable transit times of 2-4 days for customers. This new service is in line with 7X’s strategic plans to enhance its service capabilities and extend its reach.

To deliver a better customer experience, EMX has partnered with a network of reputable courier service providers across the GCC. This partnership ensures high quality service levels, including strong customs clearance processes, specialised infrastructure (such as geographic coverage, fleet and manpower), and use of cutting-edge technologies.

Tariq Al Wahedi, General Manager of EMX, commented: “We are delighted to launch the ‘EMX International,’ the latest product to be rolled out following the launch of EMX. This represents a significant step forward in our mission to further cement our position as a leading provider of CEP services. EMX is committed to customers convenience and reshaping the logistics landscape with an eye on future advancements and expansion. Our overarching goal at EMX is to expand our service offerings, penetrate new markets, and meet diverse needs. With EMX, the future of logistics is within reach, and it is more connected than ever.”

The Dubai CommerCity report on the MEASA eCommerce landscape states that the eCommerce in GCC grew by an impressive 33 per cent annually from 2019 to 2022. This growth was almost double the global rate of 17 per cent. By 2025, the GCC’s total eCommerce revenue is expected to reach USD 50 billion, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.95 per cent between 2023 and 2027. This increase is supported by an expanding number of online shoppers, reaching almost 60 per cent.

While shipping internationally within the GCC region, eCommerce companies in the UAE encounter various challenges and difficulties that often require intricate logistical coordination across many countries and compliance with customs regulations. This may result in delays and higher operational expenses, ultimately leading to unpleasant customer experiences. For businesses located in the UAE and beyond, including China, Turkey, India, the UK, the USA, and others, the ‘EMX International’ parcel delivery service simplifies the process by providing an all-encompassing solution.

In line with its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions and consistently enhance service quality across a range of industries, EMX is committed to providing service users with an easy and convenient experience.

