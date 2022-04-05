Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Empyre Communications, Dubai’s leading PR & Communications agency, which oversees a large portfolio of F&B, hospitality, lifestyle, luxury, and tech clientele, has been appointed by SAAS Properties to handle the brand’s Public Relations in the UAE.

SAAS Properties, founded by Chairman Mohammad Bin Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Qassimi and his son and CEO Ahmed Al Qassimi, is an emerging property development group with a strong ethos of providing communities with breathtaking properties in exclusive, premium locations across the UAE. The forward-thinking developers have a vision of offering the highest quality, and elevated living experiences to its clients, investors, and SAAS community members.

Stephanie Farah, CEO & Founder of Empyre Communications, comments: “We are pleased to be representing such an innovative property development group and are excited to be a part of SAAS Properties' future journey and success!"

