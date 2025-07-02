Partnership simplifies international trade with expert logistics support and scalable shipping solutions.

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision to be a global hub for entrepreneurship and international trade.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DHL Express UAE and Meydan Free Zone have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance global logistics capabilities for businesses operating in the UAE. The agreement was signed at the Meydan Free Zone headquarters by Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE, and Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, CPA, Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone.

Through this partnership, businesses registered in the free Zone will gain access to DHL’s global logistics network spanning over 220 countries and territories, with preferential shipping rates and dedicated logistics assistance. The collaboration seeks to reduce operational friction by offering faster customs clearance, automated tracking, and scalable solutions for international shipping. These benefits will streamline cross-border trade and enable businesses to expand into global markets more effectively.

The agreement is expected to be a catalyst for growth among UAE-based SMEs, particularly in high-opportunity sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. E-commerce enterprises in particular will benefit from specialized solutions that will help improve fulfilment and return logistics.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE, said, “We are proud to be a part of the UAE’s supportive ecosystem for the SMEs. Our partnership with Meydan Free Zone enables us to deliver reliable, scalable, and sector-specific logistics solutions that help entrepreneurs expand globally with confidence. Our goal is to simplify international trade and provide the infrastructure that enables businesses to expand their ambitions worldwide.”

Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, CPA, Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone, added: “This partnership with DHL Express furthers our commitment to ensuring an environment where entrepreneurs have the tools to scale their ventures with ease. It removes the logistical barriers and provides these companies with direct access to one of the world’s most advanced logistics networks. It also represents a step forward in our mission to position Meydan Free Zone as a launchpad for high-impact businesses with global aspirations.”

The initiative forms part of the UAE’s broader national efforts to empower its SMEs to become a key driver of economic diversification and global competitiveness. As a trusted logistics partner to businesses across the country, DHL Express remains committed to offering industry-tailored services, end-to-end international shipping, and hands-on customs facilitation, enabling enterprises to deliver value with greater speed, reliability, and reach.

