Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A delegation from Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, is set to head to Boston, USA, to participate as a Diamond Sponsor in the IDEA Campus Energy 2025 International Conference. The event, taking place from February 3rd to 6th, is organized by the International District Energy Association (IDEA) under the theme "Accelerating the Energy Transition", and will bring together over 1,000 participants from around the world.

Last year, Empower announced its Diamond Sponsorship for IDEA’s conferences and exhibitions throughout 2025, marking the second consecutive year of this partnership. This sponsorship encompasses major events such as ‘IDEA Campus Energy 2025’ and ‘IDEA 2025’, among others, as part of the company’s Sustainable Sponsorship Program.

The delegation to the Campus Energy Conference will be led by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, who will also participate in the IDEA Board of Directors meetings, held in conjunction with the conference, in his capacity as a member Emeritus of the Board of Directors of IDEA.

The delegation’s agenda includes a technical tour, where they will visit both Tufts University’s cogeneration plant and Vicinity’s Kendall Station with its new electric boiler. The tour aims to explore advanced technologies that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and pave the way for achieving sustainable development.

H. E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association, and Board Member Emeritus of IDEA, stated: “Sponsoring this global event underscores Empower's commitment to building collaborations with leading players in the district cooling industry worldwide. Our goal is to foster dialogue and exchange expertise with key stakeholders in the energy and district cooling sectors. This sponsorship also highlights Empower’s position as a global leader with a pivotal role in leading the industry towards a more sustainable future."

Bin Shafar added: "Our continued partnership with IDEA reflects our dedication to advancing innovation and sustainability in the district cooling sector. By supporting these events, we seek to highlight our expertise and innovative solutions that enhance the resilience of energy and district cooling systems in urban areas, campuses, and communities worldwide. This sponsorship solidifies Empower’s position as a strategic partner in shaping a sustainable future for the energy and district cooling industries."