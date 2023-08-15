9.4% increase in customer bill payments through electronic channels in H1 2023

9.51% increase in NOC approvals to enhance business, efficiency and productivity in H1 2023

Bin Shafar: Empower's commitment to sustainable growth has led to business prosperity

Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has announced a remarkable increase in the number of customers from both corporate and individual segments, using its various electronic services across Dubai. The company has recorded a 55% growth in the number of electronic registrations from government and private sectors to get district cooling services over the past five years from 2018 to 2022.

The company indicated that during the first half of this year, bill payment transactions through various electronic payment channels provided by Empower and its strategic partners including banks and financial institutions amounted to 385,000 transactions, an increase of 9.4% compared to the same period last year.

Empower has also approved 16,300 applications for NOC services in the first half of 2023, up 9.51% from the same period in 2022. This increase is a result of Empower's ongoing efforts to facilitate doing business and enhance efficiency and productivity. By approving more NOC applications, Empower is making it easier for consultants and contractors to get the approvals they need, which can save them time and effort and help to reduce avoid violations, damages and fines.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said that the results of the company’s business during the first half of this year (AED 1,225 million revenues & AED 403 million net profit) paint an accurate picture of the fulfillment of its promises to shareholders in terms of its seriousness and keenness to continue the prosperity and growth of its business with the aim of achieving sustainable growth in its revenues and profits by providing easy, quality and competitive services. It is reflected in its levels of performance and at the same time is in line with the national strategies and the continuous technical progress witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai in order to facilitate the completion of various transactions to achieve the satisfaction and happiness of customers.

