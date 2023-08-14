Dubai, UAE – Fivescore Labs is the region's first homegrown consumer longevity brand, dedicated to the idea that everyone should have equal access to the science behind human lifespan and healthspan. Co-Founded by McGill and Harvard trained medical doctors, Fivescore Labs leverages a deeper understanding of scientific experience and knowledge in delivering their range of best-in-class, evidence informed supplements.

In the journey towards longevity and optimal wellness, two compounds stand out: Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) and Resveratrol. Both are naturally occurring, with NMN stemming from niacin (Vitamin B3) and Resveratrol present in grapes and berries. Their combined intake offers potential synergistic benefits, amplifying individual health impacts.

NMN is demonstrated to bolster the levels of NAD+, pivotal for cellular energy and DNA repair. NAD+ levels are typically lowest in the morning just after waking up and this is typically seen as when the body needs support. Resveratrol is shown to enhances the activity of sirtuins, proteins dependent on NAD+. Together, they can rejuvenate mitochondrial function, laying the groundwork for increased longevity and vitality.

Chronic inflammation is a precursor to many age-related ailments. While Resveratrol may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, NMN can improve cellular energy. Their combined action offers a powerful defence against age-induced inflammation.

Resveratrol is shown to enhance blood flow by potentially improving endothelial function. NMN, through its energy-boosting capabilities, is demonstrated to further nurture the vascular system. This duo, thus, may contribute to a healthier heart and vessels.

Daily, our DNA faces damage from environmental factors. NMN, by helping boost NAD+ levels, supports DNA repair. Resveratrol may shield DNA from oxidative stress, ensuring genomic stability.

The combined benefits of NMN and Resveratrol suggest a path to healthier aging, though it's imperative to consume them under expert guidance. As research progresses, their synergistic potential presents a beacon of hope for health enthusiasts.

“At Fivescore Labs, we believe in the promise of extended vitality. Supporting our clients in maintaining healthy NAD+ levels is a key first step in rolling out our range of evidence informed supplements. Our focus on quality and purity – both of our products are independently certified pure between 98-99% - it is what sets us apart in a market that is unfortunately replete with unverified products. We are proud to be able to deliver formulations to our consumers that have been manufactured at the best-in-class GMP certified facilities in the UK and are 3rd party tested at accredited labs in California to ensure the finest levels of purity.” says Founder, Ali Tariq.

About Fivescore Labs

Fivescore Labs exists to deliver longevity protocols as they should be. Protocols that work and are delivered by friendly, knowledgeable people who have a passion for living long and healthy lives. The brand commits to bringing its customers the most promising molecules that are informed by scientific studies in the fields of human longevity. Fivescore Labs is the region’s first consumer longevity initiative that is co-founded by scientists and is dedicated to the idea that everyone should have fair access to the science behind human healthspan and lifespan.

Please note that you should always consult with your doctor before taking supplements. Products sold by Fivescore Labs are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The path to maintaining longevity is to follow a consistent regimen that prioritizes a healthy diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep.

