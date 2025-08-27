Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, celebrated Emirati Women’s Day 2025, under the theme 'Hand in Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years.' The celebration highlights the 50th anniversary of the founding of the General Women's Union in the UAE, which has long been a cornerstone in empowering women and recognizing their pivotal role in shaping society.

“Emirati Women’s Day is an annual celebration of the achievements of Emirati women, a source of enduring national pride, and a platform to showcase their pioneering contributions to the nation and society across various fields. The occasion also underscores the significant strides made in women’s empowerment in the UAE, guided by the vision of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Nation). Today, the participation of Emirati women in the nation’s development has become a firmly established principle and a deeply rooted culture, aligned with the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the best country in the world,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

He further emphasised that Emirati women are an integral part of Empower, holding positions across all departments and divisions and undertaking diverse responsibilities that contribute to the company’s growth and its role in advancing sustainable development in Dubai and the UAE. He noted that women currently occupy senior management roles within the company, with Emirati women representing more than 62% of its total female workforce.

“At Empower, we believe that Emirati women are not only part of our nation’s sustainable development journey, but also a fundamental pillar in achieving its future goals, particularly in building a green economy founded on innovation and sustainability for future generations. We look forward with confidence and optimism to Emirati women continuing their remarkable journey with further progress and achievements, remaining an enduring example of determination, ambition, and perseverance”, the CEO concluded.