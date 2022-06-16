Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) attaches great importance to the happiness of its employees of determination and has launched various initiatives and programmes to empower them and enhance their inclusion in the work environment and in society. These efforts contributed to the happiness of its employees of determination reaching 99.33% in 2021, compared to 92% in 2015.

“At DEWA, we are committed to including and empowering employees of determination by providing a suitable and flexible environment that helps them to unleash their potential and prove their capabilities. This is in line with the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly to people of determination. DEWA is committed to including and empowering them through four pillars: employees, customers, society, and partners,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA aligns its strategy with local and federal strategies in terms of including and empowering people of determination. DEWA is committed to developing employees’ capabilities and training them to deal with people of determination. DEWA currently has 8,443 employees trained for such a purpose. It has 40 employees of determination who have been provided with all the tools, equipment, and devices that enable them to perform their duties in the best way to achieve equal opportunities. Their happiness was 99.33% in 2021 for the fourth consecutive year, and their families’ happiness reached 96.3%.

DEWA has completed all the strategic and operational indicators in including and empowering people of determination in 2021. All DEWA’s buildings and facilities comply 100% with the Dubai Universal Design Code to facilitate the access of employees of determination to services, buildings, and facilities. DEWA’s website compliance scored 100%, while the smart app was scored 10/10 by Digital Dubai’s Accessibility Evaluation Report.