Senior business leaders gathered at the 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit in Cairo to explore the six pillars of workplace wellbeing

Cairo, Egypt – Employers in Egypt must prioritize employee wellbeing to attract and retain talent, according to VIWELL, an end-to-end ecosystem that enables balanced workplaces through holistic wellbeing.

"Employee wellbeing initiatives with measurable impacts are now a strategic imperative for businesses in Egypt. Such initiatives are now essential for today’s talent pool in their search for employment and in their decision to stay and continue to pursue their careers within the same company,” said Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO of VIWELL.

“Employee wellbeing should never be just a checkbox. Rather, it’s the foundation of sustainable success,” he added.

“At VIWELL, we believe that when wellbeing is embedded into company values and aligned with business goals, it transforms workplaces into thriving, human-centric environments. This is a call to action for leaders to champion a balanced workplace,” Husary explained.

VIWELL was the Headline Partner of the 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit, held in Cairo. The summit brought together senior business leaders from diverse industries, all of whom are actively shaping the future of work.

Participants explored the components of modern workplace wellbeing—leadership, connection, belonging, purpose, environment and personalisation—and learned insights, tools and frameworks to elevate their organisations.

Husary further emphasized the value of employee wellbeing in the workplace as he highlighted the power of effective communication in building trust and engagement, as well as how leadership’s commitment to wellbeing can drive company culture transformation and team performance.

The Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit marks its 10th anniversary this year with a four-country tour of major cities in the region. It kicked off in Cairo and will be followed by stops in Riyadh (22 January), Muscat (27 January), and Dubai (29 January).

In an era of unprecedented change, the Wellbeing at Work Summit has become a 'must-have' for business leaders. It redefines the traditional conference experience, moving beyond conversation to deliver an immersive journey that brings wellbeing to life in the workplace.

About VIWELL

VIWELL is a leading workplace wellbeing solutions company that supports organizations in building thriving, balanced environments where employees are empowered, engaged, and supported to perform at their best. Through its advanced digital platform and curated real-world experiences, VIWELL delivers personalized wellbeing programs that address physical, mental, social, and financial health, while driving measurable improvements in workforce engagement, productivity, and overall organizational wellbeing.

Grounded in science and informed by cultural insights, VIWELL integrates technology, data-driven analytics, and engaging experiences to enable sustainable employee engagement and long-term organizational success.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and corporate wellbeing visionary Mohammed Husary, VIWELL evolved from offline wellness initiatives into a comprehensive digital wellbeing platform in 2024. Today, VIWELL partners with organizations globally to strengthen workplace culture, reduce employee turnover, and enhance performance through actionable insights and scalable, sustainable wellbeing strategies.

For press inquiries, contact:

Albert Alba

Senior Communications Manager, Aurora The Agency

albert@auroratheagency.com

Gabriel Olano

Account Executive/Copywriter, Aurora The Agency

gabriel@auroratheagency.com