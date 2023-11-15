Dubai, UAE – Today at Dubai Airshow, booth 218 Satcom Direct, the global connectivity solutions provider, confirms Empire Aviation Group, a leading provider of integrated business aviation solutions and management services, Chalet S20, is the first operator in the UAE to deploy the advanced technology Plane Simple® Ku-band terminal. The two line-replaceable unit system consisting of the tail-mount antenna and SD modem unit is currently being equipped by ACC Columbia Jet at their Hamburg facilities on a Bombardier Global XRS.

The power and flexibility of the technical solution and SD’s strong OEM relationships with a growing roster of STCs across major airframes were all critical factors in Empire Aviation’s decision to begin equipping its fleet with the advanced technology solution. “As a leading management company, our clients entrust and empower us to deploy solutions that deliver reliability, commercial value and, of course, passenger satisfaction. For us, the SD Plane Simple option just made sense,” said Paras Dhamecha, founder and managing director at Empire Aviation Group. “Satcom Direct offers a highly attractive single resource for all our connectivity needs. From cockpit to cabin, the system provides leading-edge technology backed by a network of top MRO partners and access to expert support 24/7/365 to keep us connected. This approach gives us peace of mind, minimizing the risk and pain of deploying new technology.” The Global XRS will be re-delivered to Empire Aviation in late November, where the SD Dubai team will ensure a seamless entry-into-service and handover.

Since the commercial introduction of the SD Plane Simple Ku-band terminal just over a year ago, the compact terminal which can be simply installed, continues to be successfully adopted worldwide, clocking up over 10,000 flight hours to date. The SD terminal is purpose-built for business aviation to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity via the Intelsat FlexExec service, which is committed to providing airtime to the business aviation sector. The powerful broadband addresses increased passenger demands for consistent global high-speed data in flight.

SD VP International, David Falberg, “We are extremely proud to partner with Empire Aviation Group on this first deployment of our Plane Simple solution in the UAE. This deal is testimony to our continued success in delivering innovation to the market, particularly in the Middle East, and customers’ confidence that our solutions will protect their investment and ambitions. As a business, we value long-term working partnerships that allow us to deliver success to our customers and support their competitive advantage now and in the future.

Dhamecha concludes, “Satcom Direct is a natural partner for us. They are well-established, knowledgeable, and dependable, and our experience with the team has been nothing but positive. Working with SD gives us comfort and confidence, and we look forward to what the future holds together.”

About Satcom Direct

Satcom Direct (SD) is founded on a core belief in understanding the value of time and maximizing it. The company mobilizes the most cutting-edge technologies to enable connection wherever you might be. SD’s proprietary technologies span business aviation and government sectors, with the singular goal of leading connectivity industry standards.

Harnessing a powerful combination of tools, SD delivers consistent, reliable connectivity globally. Proprietary software, hardware, terrestrial infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions and award-winning customer support create tailored data services for each customer mission. The aim is to enhance the passenger and ownership experience, improve efficiencies and give back precious time by providing connectivity beyond all expectations.

SD World Headquarters is located at the heart of the Space Coast in Melbourne, Florida, with 14 additional locations in 11 countries, including the UK, UAE, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, and Brazil, plus a hardware development and manufacturing base in Ottawa, Canada. For more information regarding SD, visit www.satcomdirect.com, e-mail sales@satcomdirect.com, or call U.S. +1.321.777.3000 or UK +44.1252.554.460

About Empire Aviation Group

Since launching in Dubai UAE in 2007, Empire Aviation Group has developed into a global private aviation business integrating a comprehensive range of services, based on a distinctive aircraft management approach and personalised service, ensuring aircraft owners and clients enjoy all the privacy, safety, comfort and convenience of private aviation. Empire Aviation operates one of the Middle East’s largest managed fleets of business jets, with aircraft based in global locations. The company operates in the key regions for private aviation, covering the USA, Europe, India, Africa and Indonesia, in addition to the Middle East. The Empire Aviation team comprises 130 aviation specialists across the globe. Empire Aviation holds AOCs (Air Operator Certificates) in the UAE and San Marino.