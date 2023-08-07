Emireum Business Services Passport customers will receive Dh10,000 worth of credit to support new businesses across essential domains, upon availing a business set-up package from Emireum Business Services;

The service is an overall time-saving, cost-effective, holistic support with expert guidance, compliance and assurance;

The UAE has more than 750,000 active businesses that make up the private sector of the country;

Cost of business license could range from as low as Dh3,500 (US$950) to Dh35,000 (US$9,500) for a General Trade License;

Dubai, UAE: Emireum Business Services, a Dubai-based investment and business set up advisory, has announced the launch of Emireum Business Passport – a unique business start-up and loyalty package that gives new investors up to Dh10,000 in the form of service credits that the investors could use up for additional services and renewals, as a value addition to their business set-up activities in the UAE’s mainland and Free Zones.

The UAE has more than 750,000 active businesses that make up the private sector of the country. Cost of business license could range from as low as Dh3,500 (US$950) to Dh35,000 (US$9,500) for a General Trade License. However, business licensing is just one part of business expansion, relocation or investment plan in a new destination such as Dubai, not everything. Investors face the real issues after getting the business license in order to get going.

The Emireum Business Passport package offers essential services, tailor-made to cater the client’s needs offering an additional credit facility of Dh10,000 that the client can avail for value-added services, or during the license renewal a year later. From determining the right office space and website development to marketing and media exposure, the firm assures to provide the most suitable option for its clients. In align with the FTA guidelines, Emireum also offers financial guidelines for corporate tax. Clients will not only benefit from the advice of experienced professionals, but also be hassle-free by availing this cost-effective package.

The Emireum Business Passport is a cost-effective way for new businesses to access critical services without straining their budget. The Dh10,000 credit can be used to cover the cost of any of the services included in the package, and there are no hidden fees or charges.

With this one-of-a-kind service, Emireum enters an untapped market in Dubai to provide end-to-end holistic facilities to new businesses. The initiative, that will help domestic and foreign investors in getting value-added services, is in line with the UAE Government’s vision to support new investors that will help create jobs and accelerate the economic growth.

The Emireum Business Passport includes a range of services that are essential for any new business, such as real estate solutions involving finding a functional office space and lease contract essential for opening a bank account, website development, marketing and branding, integration of business process on Zoho platform and customisation, accounting, VAT and Corporate Tax, brand marketing and PR media exposure.

“We understand the challenges that new businesses face in Dubai. Emireum Business Passport is a dedicated service proposition designed to provide them with the holistic support they need to succeed. With this package, they can focus on their core business activities while we take care of the rest,” Shaheenoor Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Emireum Business Services, says.

“An investor needs an eco-system of support covering all aspects of business establishment, starting with investment consultancy, strategic plan, business license set-up, securing residency permit, Emirates ID card, leasing an office premises for business operation, opening a bank account, secure funding, talent hunting for new companies, accounting, VAT and taxation, marketing, public relations, as well as business development and business match-making services.

“Business set up is one small part of the investment advisory that we offer. It is important to offer a holistic service proposition so that a foreigner doesn’t feel like a fish-out-of-water. Our responsibility is to take care of all the business needs of the investor who might be completely new in this part of the world.

“We offer one-stop service for all their needs, unlike most others in the market, and continue to do hand-holding for the investors till they get going. We are the preferred Business Class service provider to all our customers. Emireum Business Passport is our way of continuing our engagement with the client and help them succeed in the business journey and make it sustainable.

Shaheenoor Shah, who is in this market for very long and understands all the nitty-gritty of the industry, said that the Business Services Passport will be a valuable resource for new businesses in Dubai and it is the perfect way to get started in this dynamic and lucrative market.

“Our team of experienced professionals will provide personalised assistance tailored to each business’s needs. We will provide everything a business need to head start and run smoothly, from finding the right office space to creating a professional website to launching brand etc. This will save time, money, and hassle, and ensure that they have the best possible chance of success,” Shaheenoor Shah added.

“Our clients can use up these credits at their advantage, after securing the business license from us. It could work like a loyalty programme and help us forge a long-term relationship,” she said.

With 1,000+ clients, Emireum is specialise in providing comprehensive services and solutions for individuals and organisations looking to establish their presence in the dynamic and thriving business landscape of Dubai. Their other services include, Visa and Licensing, Office and leasing, Golden Visa, Corporate Tax & auditing and other professional services such as financial planning, market research, brand launch, and trademark registration, connectivity to the local market.

-Ends-

About Emireum Business Services

Emireum Business Services is a unique business solutions provider in Dubai, offering comprehensive and effective business set-up services and solutions for individuals and organisations looking to establish their presence in the UAE and GCC. The company’s team of experienced professionals has a deep understanding of the regional markets who specializes in investment advisory, company formation, legal and regulatory compliance, accounting, VAT, tax and financial consultancy, and business strategy. They can provide personalised assistance tailored to each business’s needs. Emireum is committed to helping businesses achieve their goals.

It is dedicated to providing comprehensive and professional 360 business services in the UAE. With years of experience and a team of highly skilled experts, it strives to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of clients.

Its mission is to empower businesses in the UAE by offering a wide range of services that streamline operations, boost efficiency, and drive growth. The organisation aims to be a trusted partner, providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer service to help businesses thrive in a competitive marketplace.

For more information about Emireum Business Passport, please visit https://www.emireumbiz.com/

Media Contacts: