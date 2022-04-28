Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In celebration of the Emirati heritage and on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday, The Date Room, UAE grown and packaged dates company, partnered with a Red Crescent non-profit project Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts to create authentic handcrafted boxes. Founded by Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Emirates Red Crescent President’s Assistant for Women’s Affairs, Al Ghadeer is the most comprehensive project in the UAE to empower self-employed and skilled women through sustainable crafts. This collaboration will allow Al Ghadeer women to be part of the initiative focused on elevating Emirati culture and bringing joy to those who celebrate Eid by gifting gourmet dates on the occasion.

“Our brand represents Emirati traditions and values and giving back tops the long list of principles people of the UAE live by. This year we wanted to embark on a new journey of giving back and making a long-lasting impact on the lives of the Al Ghadeer women who will benefit from this collaboration. Our goal is to make this gifting season more meaningful for those who celebrate Eid. In addition to offering them UAE grown and packaged luxury dates, we are offering our customers to be part of this humble yet empowering cause”, says Tony N. Al Saiegh, The Date Room Executive Director.

Boxes designed by the women of Al Ghadeer will feature handcrafted creations adorned with traditional Emirati ornaments that will evoke a sense of cultural enrichment and aesthetic fulfillment. All of the designs showcase vibrant expressions of the Emirati art legacy. Authentic art aficionados will be able to choose from boxes decorated with hand-painted Emirati Almerya, a necklace from the shining heritage of UAE, and the Talli tie, handcraft of twisting and braiding synthetic metallic threads traditionally performed by Emirati women, featuring as Al Breesam thread and Al Khoosa golden thread.

“This meaningful collaboration is something we are delighted to be part of. While empowering women of the UAE, we are also able to elevate the important element of our culture that handcrafts represent. Working with a homegrown dates company such as The Date Room is of particular pleasure to us. The date palm has for centuries played an important role in the establishment and growth of civilizations in the hot and dry regions of the Arab world. Being the national fruit of the UAE dates symbolize prosperity, and we believe that there is no better way to achieve the ultimate prosperity in our lives than by giving”, says Shawq S. Aljneibi, Al Ghadeer Marketing Executive.

“I have been part of the Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts community for many years, and I truly enjoy creating culturally and ethnically inspired designs. Handcraft is part of my identity and what I enjoy doing to fulfill my creative expression. Being part of this initiative brings a smile to my face and I really hope that people who are fortunate enough to purchase some of our artworks will enjoy sharing the beauty of Emirati heritage inscribed in them. We hope that the knowledge that their contribution will make a big difference for women who put their soul into their work will warm their hearts this Eid Al-Fitr”, comments Mouza Almansoori, one of the Al Ghdeer project participants and handcraft artists.

Luxurious boxes can be purchased at The Date Room Cafe and Retail, Al Forsan Central Mall, Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi as well as online on www.thedateroom.com at prices ranging from AED 93.5 to AED 209.

-Ends-