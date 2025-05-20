EGBC and CNRE to work together to realise their common objectives.

Partnership aims to leverage joint strength to achieve environmental sustainability in the region

Dubai, UAE: Emirates Green Building Council (EGBC) has announced a partnership with Climate Neutral Real Estate Gulf Region (CNRE), a public-private partnership between the Dutch Government and knowledge institutes, technology companies and technology providers, to further champion key issues related to environmental sustainability in the region. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently in Dubai seeks to leverage EGBC and CNRE’s respective networks to promote a host of good practices in the region and internationally, including Near Zero and Net Zero buildings and communities; Resilience in the built environment for new buildings and retrofits; and Research and education in areas of sustainability in the built environment.

The signing of the MoU was marked by a welcome note by Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder, Vice Chair, and Treasurer of the Emirates Green Building Council; opening remarks by Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, H.E. Dr. Carel Richter and an introduction by Andre Vreman, Chairman of Climate Neutral Real Estate. A round table discussion on “Towards Climate Neutral Real Estate in the UAE – Opportunities and Challenges” moderated by Abdullatif AlBitawi, CEO of EmiratesGBC, further advocated the urgent need to prioritise environmental sustainability in the region.

As part of the MoU, CNRE and EmiratesGBC will partner to host informative events on green building topics to meet their joint environmental and sustainability objectives. They will work towards enabling real estate to become climate neutral in energy and water supply, while driving asset value and enabling green finance.

Habiba Al Marashi, Co-Founder, Vice Chair, and Treasurer of the Emirates Green Building Council, said; “Collaboration is key to driving collective action across industries to achieve a sustainable future for all. At Emirates Green Building Council, we are deeply committed to advocacy to ensure we provide the right platform to drive change, and we are thrilled to partner with Climate Neutral Real Estate Gulf Region (CNRE) in their mission to accelerate net-zero design, construction and operations for real estate assets in desert climates. We look forward to powering our shared vision of sustainable building and environmental impact in the region through this strategic partnership.”

EmiratesGBC is a professional forum devoted to protecting the environment through promoting and encouraging the green building concept within the whole building supply chain, shaping policies for the built environment and facilitating collaborative solutions to promote sustainable practices in the UAE. EGBC is part of a global network of more than 75 Green Building Councils across 31 countries to join hands to find solutions to Reduce. Electrify. Adapt. for a sustainable built environment with the core belief that what we build today defines our tomorrow.

About Emirates Green Building Council:

The Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) was founded in June 2006, and became the 8th full member of the World Green Building Council in September 2006. EmiratesGBC promotes and educates on green issues in the built environment and is the official body for the UAE endorsed by the World Green Building Council. EmiratesGBC currently has around 170 members in the UAE which represents 1000s of individuals interested and involved in Green Building in the UAE and the region. In addition, EmiratesGBC members receive discounts on a number of programmes such as those related to conferences, seminars, training and green building events.

About Climate Neutral Real Estate:

The Climate Neutral Real Estate Gulf Region programme is a public-private partnership between knowledge institutes, technology companies, technology providers and the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Climate Neutral Real Estate aims to achieve net-zero buildings, first during operations, and also address and later include the emission impact of construction materials. The aim of this programme is to achieve leadership to accelerate net-zero design, construction and operations for real estate assets in desert climates.

For more information:

Nivine William

Burson

Nivine.william@bursonglobal.com