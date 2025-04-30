Revenue up 10% YoY, reaching AED 332.68 million

Operational profit jumps 25%, reflecting enhanced efficiency and strategic execution

Gross profit rose by 10% to AED 99.09 million, driven by disciplined cost control and high-margin contributions

Book value per share rises to AED 10.18, reflecting steady value creation for stakeholders

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the leading conglomerate operating across the Workforce Solutions, Construction, and Real Estate sectors, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), today announced strong financial results for Q1 2025, with the Group’s total revenue growing by 10% year-on-year. Revenue reached AED 332.68 million, building on the momentum from last year and reflecting the Group’s disciplined execution and focus on operational efficiency across its diversified offerings.

The Group witnessed a 25% rise in operational profit to AED 59.76 million for Q1 2025 underscoring ESG's ongoing commitment to operational excellence, driven by strategic investments and cost optimization. Gross profit also increased by 10%, totaling AED 99.09 million, supported by enhanced business integration and cost discipline across the portfolio.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, stated: “These results reflect the strength, resilience, and forward-looking vision of ESG. Our focus remains firmly on unlocking sustainable value through smart investments, disciplined execution, and a diversified portfolio that is built to perform across cycles. We will continue to lead with agility and ambition. Looking ahead, ESG remains committed to exploring new opportunities and markets, leveraging its strong financial position and diversified portfolio to drive sustainable growth and innovation.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, added: “The 25% increase in operational profit that we have witnessed in the first quarter is a clear reflection of the strength of our business. Furthermore, the sustained growth in our financial performance serves as a strong indicator of the positive trajectory the Group is on, enabling us to move forward with confidence towards further growth and regional expansion.”

As of 31 March 2025, total equity rose to AED 2.545 billion, marking a 2% increase from year-end 2024 — reinforcing the Group’s strong capital position and prudent financial management. While total assets remained stable at AED 3.678 billion, book value per share improved to AED 10.18, reinforcing the Group’s strong capital base and ESG’s consistent delivery of long-term value to its shareholders.

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.68 billion as of 31 December 2024, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 876.5 billion (USD 238.5 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,200 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

