Emirates continues to rebuild its UK and global network in response to increased demand for international travel.



Dubai, UAE: Emirates has resumed passenger services to London Stansted (STN), serving its third London gateway with a daily flight. The airline has advanced plans to increase capacity from five-weekly services to a daily flight, starting from today. With the return of services to Stansted, Emirates has ramped up its operations to London with nine daily flights, including six daily flights to Heathrow and a double daily flight to Gatwick.* The added services will meet market demand and offer customers more travel choices and enhanced connectivity this summer.



London Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer' First Class product. Emirates flight EK65 will depart Dubai at 08:50hrs and arrive in London Stansted at 13:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 21:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 7:10hrs local time, the following day.



Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.



London Stansted remains a key hub for the airline’s passenger and cargo operations. The daily service will offer customers in East and Southeast UK more travel options, flexibility, and convenience when travelling with Emirates to more than 130 destinations, via Dubai.



Emirates currently serves seven gateways in the UK. By October 2022, the airline will be serving the country with 110 weekly flights, including: six times daily to London Heathrow; daily service to London Stansted; double daily A380 service to Gatwick; three times daily to Manchester, including a double daily A380 service (starting 1st October 2022); double daily service to Birmingham; five weekly flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.



The airline is also currently serving London Gatwick with three daily flights until 3 August 2022. The added frequency is serving customer demand and accommodating passengers affected by capacity adjustments on flights from London Heathrow.



Fly better with Emirates to and through Dubai



Emirates continues to place top priority on safe travel with the implementation of comprehensive measures in the air and on-ground. Customers travelling from Dubai can also take advantage of state of the art contactless technology to ease their journey through the airport.



The airline also offers its customers an unmatched culinary experience in the skies with regionally inspired meals and a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 5,000 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.



Emirates’ home and hub, Dubai, remains a very popular holiday and stopover destination. Visitors from the UK can take advantage of the recently launched Dubai Experience platform that enables customers to easily browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.



For more information, visit emirates.com.



