Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Equitativa (Dubai) Limited has announced Emirates REIT’s intention to distribute an interim dividend of USD 7.5 million or USD 0.023499 per ordinary share for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

The interim dividend represents the first dividend payment relating to the financial year 2025 and reflects Emirates REIT’s strong financial performance and commitment to delivering consistent returns to its shareholders.

The arrangement of the interim dividend payment was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2025 and will be paid in cash on or before 26 November 2025 to shareholders of Emirates REIT on the register as of 18 November 2025.

Thierry Delvaux, CEO of Equitativa Dubai, commented: “The interim dividend underlines the strength and resilience of Emirates REIT’s portfolio and fulfils our strategic goal to return to a bi-annual dividend distribution. We remain committed to generating stable, long-term income for our investors, and are confident that our well-balanced portfolio will continue to deliver strong returns.”

ABOUT EMIRATES REIT:

Emirates REIT, (Nasdaq Dubai: REIT; ISIN: AEDFXA1XE5D7), is a Dubai-based real estate investment trust investing principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari'a principles. It currently owns a well-balanced portfolio of assets in the commercial, education and retail sector. Emirates REIT benefits from exclusive Ruler's Decrees permitting it to purchase properties in onshore Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

ABOUT EQUITATIVA:

Equitativa (Dubai) Limited (“Equitativa”) is part of a group of companies specialising in the creation and management of innovative funds, with a strong track record in structuring and managing real estate investment trusts (REITs), The group offers innovative risk-adjusted, income-generating financial products that cater to institutional and retail investors.

Equitativa, as the founder of the UAE’s first Shari’a-compliant REIT, Emirates REIT, established in the DIFC, is today one of the largest REIT managers in the Gulf Cooperation Council.